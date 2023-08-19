A man died yesterday, Friday 18 August 2023, in Militello, in Val di Catania, killed by a confetti-shooting tube that hit him on the head during the celebrations of the patron saint. The Prosecutor of Caltagirone (Catania) has opened an investigation into the accident, which will have to establish any responsibilities.

According to what has been reconstructed, Franco Carrera, 65 years old, would have been hit by the compressed air confetti-shooting machine that would have released from the arm that fixed him to the ground many meters away. The man has been fully hit.

“In such a delicate moment for our parish and city community, they softly invite citizens, devotees and foreigners to avoid summary reconstructions of what happened, in order not to fuel possible useless and harmful speculations and for due respect towards our esteemed fellow citizen who died and of the people involved”. Thus, in a note, the Santissimo Salvatore Patronal Festival Committee and the Archpriest of Militello Val di Catania, Don Luca Berretta.