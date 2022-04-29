President says that the court should accept the suggestions of the Armed Forces about the elections “for the good of all”

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday (28.Apr.2022) that representatives of the Armed Forces will continue to have meetings to “to convince” the TSE for suggestions for this year’s elections.

“The Armed Forces were invited, they continue to work, and there will certainly be more meetings to convince the TSE that suggestions for the good of all should be accepted.”, said Bolsonaro during live weekly on social media.

The Chief Executive claimed to have seen “news in the press” that “do not want to accept the comments of the Armed Forces”. Among the recommendations, the military suggested the adoption of “measures that allow the validation and counting of each voted vote” and “measures in the event of irregularities in elections”.

“We don’t talk about voting notes on paper. There are 9 observations. The TSE is not enough to just bring it to itself, it has to dispatch it, convince the Armed Forces’ technical team of something different, that they are wrong”, he stated.

In “act for freedom of expression” together with congressmen on Wednesday (27.Apr), the president stated that Brazil does not need to implement a vote with a printed voucher to guarantee the “smoothness” of the October elections. He defended, however, the implementation of other inspection mechanisms.

He also said that the Armed Forces officially suggested to the Electoral Court the implementation of a “Armed Forces computer” for counting votes and that would be a “branch of the secret room”.

In the live broadcast on Thursday, the Chief Executive stated that a meeting to address the Armed Forces’ suggestions for the TSE was held and “nothing came to a conclusion”.

“In other words, for the TSE it is wonderful and we are going to trust the elections. And who to suspect? Hey, still suspicious. What I can guarantee for you: we will have clean elections this year. That’s what everyone wants, I believe, without exception, except for those people who think about doing something we don’t agree with.” he declared.

The president spoke about the elections and the TSE when commenting on the statement by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso. Recently, the minister stated that the Armed Forces are being “oriented” to attack the Brazilian electoral process, in an attempt to “discredit him”.

On Wednesday (Apr 27), Bolsonaro said that the minister, who presided over the TSE in 2021, “mind” in saying that the inquiry into the security of electronic voting machines is confidential. It was during Barroso’s administration that the Armed Forces were invited to compose the Commission for the Transparency of Elections.