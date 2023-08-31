If the one in Gabon is consolidated, Africa will have suffered 10 successful coups d’état in just four years, with coup plotters who, in general, come to power to stay. It is what many experts now call a true “contagion epidemic” of coups, in which the military entrench themselves in power. Whether it is to overthrow a president who represses freedoms or wants to perpetuate his position, to redirect the policies of a country threatened by the jihadist advance or for mere ambition, the truth is that the interference of the uniformed in politics increases in Africa at levels not remembered since the golden age of military uprisings, between the sixties and eighties of the last century.

The first spasm of this cycle was experienced in Sudan. On April 11, 2019, after four months of intense protests that were triggered by the rise in the price of bread, but which soon demanded the head of the president, the army decided to overthrow the dictator Omar al Bashir amid great popular jubilation. The military promised that they would be in power for two years and would give way to civilians, but the reality is that, on October 25, 2021, the same Armed Forces aborted the promised democratic transition and the violence and repression of protesters returned to be the norm. Today, the country is plunged into a devastating war over the ambition of two men, General Abdelfatá al Burhan, head of the Armed Forces, and Mohamed Handam Dagalo, leader of the Rapid Support Forces.

In neighboring Chad, everything came to a head in mid-April 2021. The death of Idriss Déby, in command since 1990, in a skirmish with a rebel group, led to the immediate rise to power of his son, General Mahamat Idriss Déby, without respecting the procedure established in the Constitution or organizing elections. To reassure the international community, the young general promised an 18-month transition and called for a failed national dialogue. Today, almost a year after the deadline, the son of Idriss Déby continues to lead Chad and has no intention of leaving the presidential chair.

But if there is a region of Africa that has been shaken by recent coups d’état, it has been the Sahel. Since Colonel Assimi Goïta seized power in Mali in 2020 after overthrowing Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta to the recent military coup in Niger, on July 26, with General Abdourahamane Tchiani at the head of a military junta under the threat of a military intervention by the countries of the region, the Sahel has been the scene of a wave of coups. In Mali, Goïta once again led an uprising in May 2021 to consolidate his power, while in Burkina Faso two coups in 2022 ended up leading Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba to the presidential seat and, nine months later, , Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

In these three countries of the Sahel, the common denominator is the jihadist threat and the enormous material and human losses suffered by their armies in the last decade. All the coup leaders justified their actions by the need to redirect the anti-terrorist policy, which in the case of Mali even led to the search for a new international ally, Russia, and a new military force on the theater of operations, Wagner’s mercenaries. . Another similarity between the three countries is that the military coups rode on the back of anti-French sentiment vehemently expressed in the streets and on social media. The war against the jihadists has intensified in Mali and Burkina Faso, but little progress has been made and the confidence received by the military is beginning to wane.

This has also happened in Guinea-Conakry. On September 5, 2021, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya rose up against President Alpha Condé, who, after forcing his candidacy for a third term and winning a dubious election, had launched a ferocious crackdown on the opposition. Thus, the coup was received with joy by a large part of the population, who soon realized that Doumbouya was not exactly a liberator and that his intention, rather, was to remain at the top. His promises of democratic transition have also not been fulfilled and, currently, his divorce with a frightened civil society and under surveillance is total.

The barracks effervescence that has given birth to these coups is the subject of frequent debates and public interventions by experts and intellectuals, who do not agree on its origin and its expectations for the future. What for the Cameroonian researcher and history professor Achille Mbembe is an “end of the historical cycle” and the emergence of “neo-sovereignty”, for Gilles Yabi, head of the think tank Wathi is “a return to the law of the strongest” and “the way open to permanent paranoia and all abuses.” In what there is a practical coincidence is that, in the face of previous coups that brought democracy, such as those in Mauritania in 2005 or Niger in 2010, now the military is reluctant to march.

