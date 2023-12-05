The Brazilian government informed that it will move 16 armored 4×4 cars (Guaicuru model) to the cities of Pacaraima and Boa Vista, cities in Roraima that border Guyana and Venezuela. The two countries have been experiencing moments of tension in recent months after the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, began planning an invasion of Guyana to annex the Essequibo region to Venezuelan territory.

The cars in question are a type of armored jeep that protects light troops against gunfire and landmines, but they do not have the offensive power to dissuade large Venezuelan armored military formations from entering Brazilian territory without authorization.

The Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro, has stated that he will not allow Roraima to be used by Venezuelan troops to enter Guyana. Brazilian press organizations have mistakenly classified them as if they were “war tanks” and pointed to the measure as a way of keeping the border safe.

Also as part of the prevention actions, around 60 infantry fighters were sent to reinforce the Special Border Platoon in Pacaraima, which now has a workforce of approximately 130 men. The objective of the action is to improve monitoring of the region and not to confront the Venezuelan army. Special border platoons are small units designed to patrol the jungle and “raise the alarm” in the event of a major threat.

The Army stated that it has maintained constant monitoring alerts to ensure “inviolability of our borders.” The Guaicuru multitasking armored vehicles are being sent from bases in Rio Grande do Sul and Mato Grosso and should take around 20 days to reach Roraima.

According to the Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro, the region would already be reinforced militarily with the aim of curbing drug trafficking on the Brazilian border. Múcio also said that he will not allow Brazil to be used as a gateway for an invasion of Guyana. “We need to be careful. It’s as if your neighbor wanted to invade another house using yours. What we cannot allow is that Venezuela, wanting to enter Guyana, uses our territory. We are paying attention. Defense will not allow Brazilian territory to be used for another country to get into a fight,” he said.

The 1st Jungle Infantry Brigade, located in Roraima, also increased its presence in the border region, according to a note sent by the Army. The force has almost two thousand soldiers and must monitor the Brazilian territory that connects Guyana and Venezuela. According to the force, “movement at the border has been normal” on the Brazilian side. The Boa Vista region also has Guarani and Cascavel tanks, which are also not “war tanks”. The Guarani is a type of armored troop transport and the Cascavel is a light armored reconnaissance vehicle.

Despite Maduro’s interests, experts estimate that the chances of tensions between the two countries turning into a war are low. In addition to the lack of resources and low military strength, the Venezuelan dictator’s decision to invade a country could give support to other countries, such as the United States and European nations, to intervene in the country’s internal politics — which could lead to Maduro’s downfall. of power.

For Paulo Roberto da Silva Gomes Filho, master in Geopolitics from the National Defense University of Beijing and in Military Sciences from the Army Command and General Staff College, the autocrat’s attitudes are politically motivated. “By scheduling the referendum on an issue that has almost unanimity in the country, with a strong patriotic and nationalist appeal, Maduro managed to take the subject of “elections” off the agenda.”