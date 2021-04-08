What are the illegally vaccinated laughing at? What is the joy? Having jumped the limits of morality, the legal and respect … Perhaps his joy is reaching into public funds without having made the minimum contribution to that. They don’t work, they don’t produce … they militate. For those who militate, for the country? No! … For a group that feeds on the dispossession of public goods.

It does them good to outwit the old and use what others pay with work and effort. What a revolution they make, how much courage! As the list of those killed by the pandemic grows, no one wonders how many deaths they could have prevented if they did not steal the vaccines. They trample the corpses of those who did not receive the vaccine and of those at risk who look hopelessly not to be summoned.

Military vaccinations is putting on a vest, enjoying the public and showing the vaccination role as a trophy being a 20-year-old young man. There are other adults under the age of 50 occupying public office with huge salaries that also add to the rapacity. Wonderful youth. Wonderful youth?

It is evident that they put first following a messianic leader and like all cowards jump first to get to the vaccine. Young people before medical personnel and people at risk. They are not only selfish, but tremendously cowardly because they hide and do not show their faces. Only some in their ignorance display as a medal having been vaccinated illegally. Honorable Argentines no longer exist, there are only generations of senior leaders who follow the laws, respect them and comply with them.

Mirta L. Rivero

[email protected]

Controversy over vaccination in the Single Stage

In the midst of the pandemic and with the cases on the rise, it is inadmissible that on the date yesterday the vaccination was suspended and then resumed at the Unique Stadium in La Plata because a soccer match is being played between River and Atlético de Tucumán. Such an act of immorality and baseness only deserves immediate action against those irresponsible for such an attitude.

This fact clearly shows that when politics is above health, all is in vain. This is the responsibility of La Cámpora. Having had older people transferred and rescheduled their turn for football, which speaks of the human misery that surrounds those who have decided this.

Where is the government, the Justice, the honorable members of the Legislative Power. That is why there are the cases that there are, because where politics puts the tail, nothing is done as it should. All those involved must resign and the clubs that are above the health of the people must be suspended. They are all stateless and this can be considered a criminal act, since human lives are at risk.

Rodolfo Castello

[email protected]

Yesterday the match for the Argentine Cup had to be played, between Atlético de Tucumán vs. River Plate, in the Unique Stadium of La Plata, as that place is also used as a NoVip vaccination center against the coronavirus, one supposes that given the seriousness of the growth of infections, the AFA and the Buenos Aires government would change the place of the match , since when played without an audience, it does not matter whether it is the Unique stadium, the Estudiantes court, Gimnasia or Quilmes.

But no, the easiest thing was to suspend the vaccination and tell those who had shifts, come another day. After the scandal nes. vaccinations resumed. And then the government speaks to us and gets scared with the second wave, and it turns out that the vaccination was suspended for a football match without an audience, which could be transferred to another stadium. How difficult it is for me to believe the government, if in every step they take on the Covid-19 issue, they match the Creole duck.

Dario Diaz

[email protected]

With house arrest, Boudou will give classes at the UBA

I was shocked to learn that Amado Boudou would be a professor in a law class for students at the UBA. As a supplement to the unpleasant surprise, the topic of the class to be given by Zoom will be the explanation of the damages that the so-called lawfare had caused to him in the Ciccone topic. This mockery or defiance of Justice, the alignment behind the “Zaffaronean” theories, trying to divert the young minds of the future lawyers have justifiably outraged me.

As a common citizen, I ask the authorities of the UBA and the professors of the chair who organized this “mamarracho”, to reconsider and apologize to the whole of society for such an inconceivable mistake. We Argentines do not deserve future lawyers trained in this way.

Ricardo Olaviaga

[email protected]

He says that “Telepase does not work on motorcycles”

As the use of the TelePase for the AMBA highways has been mandatory for a few months, I did the corresponding procedure to install the device on my motorcycle. But since I installed it when I pass through the toll stations it does not raise the barrier for me.

I contacted the User Service of the Autopista del Oeste company and they confirmed that the device is correctly enabled, but that the toll sensor cannot read it when it is placed on the windshield of a motorcycle and the only solution they gave me is that Every time I pass, I must stop in the cabin and dictate to the employee the reference number of the device or the patent number of the motorcycle in order to pass. The same situation also occurs to me with the 25 de Mayo and del Sol Highways.

It is totally ridiculous to force users to install something that theoretically serves to speed up traffic, but they already know in advance that it does not work correctly.

I ask the people responsible for the Autopista del Oeste companies and others to consult with suitable people from any underdeveloped country of the Third World, so that they can explain to them how to solve this absurd problem.

Gabriel ballester

[email protected]

A recognition to a university hospital

I wish to acknowledge the excellent level of technical and human care that I have received at the CEMIC University Hospital, Saavedra headquarters, during the days of my hospitalization as a result of an intestinal perforation, which led to a complex emergency surgery. I highlight the solicitous and constant attention of the surgery teams –headed by Dr. Roberto Salgado- and the medical clinic, with words of encouragement and specific explanations for each concern.

Also from the nursing team and their spontaneous initiatives to make the patient’s condition more comfortable. I was hospitalized between March 15 and 26, in bed 165.

Oscar Correa

[email protected]

