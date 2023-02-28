Military Union | NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Finland

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Norwegian Prime Minister Onas Gahr Støre will also participate in the meeting in Helsinki.

Military alliance Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg will visit Finland on Tuesday.

Stoltenberg will visit Finland as part of the annual meeting of the Nordic Labor Movement Cooperation Committee SAMAK, which will be held today in Helsinki. Also the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) attends the meeting.

The other chairs of the Nordic social democratic parties, i.e. the Danish Prime Minister, will also participate in the meeting Mette FrederiksenNorwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Sweden Magdalena Andersson and Iceland’s Guðmundur Árni Stefánsson.

Also chairman of the German SPD Lars Klingbeil attends the meeting.