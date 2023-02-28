Tuesday, February 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Military Union | NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Military Union | NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Finland

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Norwegian Prime Minister Onas Gahr Støre will also participate in the meeting in Helsinki.

Military alliance Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg will visit Finland on Tuesday.

Stoltenberg will visit Finland as part of the annual meeting of the Nordic Labor Movement Cooperation Committee SAMAK, which will be held today in Helsinki. Also the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) attends the meeting.

The other chairs of the Nordic social democratic parties, i.e. the Danish Prime Minister, will also participate in the meeting Mette FrederiksenNorwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Sweden Magdalena Andersson and Iceland’s Guðmundur Árni Stefánsson.

Also chairman of the German SPD Lars Klingbeil attends the meeting.

#Military #Union #NATO #Secretary #General #Jens #Stoltenberg #visiting #Finland

See also  Beers Finnish NATO beer attracted worldwide attention, interview requests for CEO of Eastern Finnish brewery
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Economy – World Bank: earthquakes in Turkey caused damages of 34.2 billion dollars

Economy - World Bank: earthquakes in Turkey caused damages of 34.2 billion dollars

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result