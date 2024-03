Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin: Ministry of Defense confirmed the incident | Photo: EFE/EPA/KRISTINA KORMILITSYNA /SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

A Russian Il-76 military transport plane crashed on Tuesday (12) while taking off from the Ivanovo region, in central Russia, with 15 people on board, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to preliminary data, the reason for the crash, which occurred shortly before 1 pm (local time, 7 am Brasília time), was a fire that broke out in one of the aircraft's engines, which would have started in mid-flight.

The official note confirms the death of all 15 occupants, eight crew and seven passengers, who were carrying out an instruction flight after takeoff from Severni airfield.

The Il-76 crashed in a wooded area near a cemetery in the north of the regional capital, less than 300 kilometers from Moscow.

The pilot tried to redirect the plane and make an emergency landing at the airfield, but was unable to straighten the course and prevent the aircraft from crashing.

In the video recorded by an eyewitness and published by the portal BAZAit is possible to see how one of the wings of the Il-76 burns just before the crash.

The investigative commission of the Russian Air Force central command went to the scene to clarify the causes of the incident. The tragedy coincided with a massive drone attack by Ukraine against a dozen Russian regions, on the eve of the presidential elections in that country.

In late January, a Russian Il-76 with 65 Ukrainian prisoners on board was reportedly shot down by Kiev in the Belgorod region, according to the Russian Instructional Committee.