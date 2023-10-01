Home page politics

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps recently visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev. © Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA Media/dpa

So far, NATO states have – at least officially – refrained from sending trainers to the country attacked by Russia. The British Defense Minister wants to change that in the future.

London – British Defense Minister Grant Shapps wants to relocate training missions for Ukrainian soldiers to the country attacked by Russia in the future. British defense companies should also produce in Ukraine if possible, the conservative politician told the “Sunday Telegraph”.

During a recent visit to Kiev, Shapps said he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about how the British Navy could play a “more active role” in the Black Sea, where civilian ships are being targeted by Russia.

According to its own information, Great Britain has already trained more than 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers on British soil since the beginning of 2022. NATO states have so far refrained – at least officially – from sending trainers to Ukraine in order to reduce the risk of a direct confrontation with Russia.

Shapps did not give a timetable for the relocation of the training missions. However, Britain has now gained a reputation for leading the way in military support for Ukraine – for example by supplying modern battle tanks. Other Western allies often soon followed the British model.

“Particularly in the west of the country, I think there is an opportunity now to do more things in the country, not just education,” Shapps told the Sunday Telegraph. The British aerospace and defense company BAE, for example, has already relocated some production to Ukraine. “I’m keen for other UK companies to also play their part by doing the same,” said Shapps. dpa