Putin signed a decree calling up citizens for military training in 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an annual decree calling up the country's citizens in the reserves for military training.

“In 2024, to call upon citizens of the Russian Federation who are in the reserves to undergo military training in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the troops of the National Guard of the Russian Federation, state security agencies and the Federal Security Service,” the decree says.

The government of the country and the executive authorities of the constituent entities of Russia have been instructed to ensure the implementation of activities related to the conscription of citizens for training. The Decree comes into force on the date of publication.

Photo: Sergey Ilyin / RIA Novosti

Training sessions for Russians in reserve are held annually

Military training is held in the country every year – they are aimed at restoring the skills of citizens who previously served in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces. As a rule, those who, during military service or studying at a university, have mastered specialties in demand in the army, take part in the training camp. Military training also applies to those who have been released from military service or received a deferment.

Thus, on the basis of a presidential decree, the mobilization department of the Ministry of Defense prepares a corresponding directive, which is sent to the regional military registration and enlistment offices. After this, summonses will begin to be sent to Russians who are in reserve. They may receive summonses every three years. It is known that reservists will be sent paper notices to appear for military training.

Photo: Russian Ministry of Defense / Globallookpress.com

In 2024, reservists will undergo military training in the Russian Armed Forces, National Guard troops, state security agencies and the federal security service.

Russians called up for military training will not end up in the special operation zone

In May 2023, military expert Viktor Litovkin said that military training is a regular exercise, the duration of which does not exceed two months. At the same time, there is no provision for sending reservists to the zone of a special military operation.

There is not a single word in the decree that these people should take part in a special military operation. If this were implied, it would be spelled out in the decree Victor Litovkinmilitary expert

Members of the State Duma Committee on Defense Evgeny Lebedev and Viktor Sobolev explained the purpose of military training by saying that they “improve the qualifications” of Russians in the reserves. However, military training should not be confused with conscription into the army. “Participants undergo a short-term course, maneuver training and regain skills in their military profession. After that, they are sent home to work,” Lebedev said.

In Russia, the age limit for those in the reserves has been raised

In July 2023, Putin signed a law raising the age limit for being in the reserves for citizens of junior military ranks by five years. The law applies to Russians holding the ranks of soldiers, sailors, sergeants, foremen, warrant officers and midshipmen.

From January 1, 2024, the maximum period of stay in the reserve for those belonging to the first category of these ranks increased from 35 to 40 years, for the second – from 45 to 50 years, for the third – from 50 to 55 years.