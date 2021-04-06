The war tension between Russia and Ukraine is increasing. The escalation began almost two weeks ago when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky approved a unprecedented safety doctrine until now, which contemplates the recovery of the annexed Crimea and control over the rebel territory of Donbass (Donetsk and Lugansk). In addition, Zelenski announced Ukraine’s intention to speed up its integration into NATO.

Since then, Moscow continues to send troops to the border with Ukraine while Kiev reinforces its military device in the “line of separation” with the separatist forces of Donetsk. The two parties accuse each other of carrying out sporadic attacks in violation of the ceasefire. The Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday denounced the death of another two of their soldiers, after last March 26 they suffered four casualties among their military by shots from the separatist forces. They, for their part, assured on Saturday that a Ukrainian drone killed a five-year-old girl and wounded a woman who accompanied her, her 66-year-old grandmother appears to be.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov reiterated on Monday that “our army is moving within its territory in the direction it deems appropriate and in the manner necessary to guarantee the security of our country. It was thus responding to accusations of “intimidation” by the United States and calls for “restraint” by the European Union. NATO have now joined in this clamor and has expressed its support for Kiev.

According to Peskov, «Russia does not pose a threat for any country in the world, including Ukraine. ‘ At the same time, the presidential spokesman called “uncontrolled” the situation in the line of separation with Donbass, since, he assured, “the Ukrainian military commanders decide on their own, without receiving orders from Kiev, to initiate shootings.” Kiev, however, has been warning for months that it is the separatist forces that violate the truce without any reason or justification.

Peskov also referred to the death of the under-five-year-old by a drone and, in his opinion, such an incident is the cause of the conflict tending to flare up again. “Is a bitter consequence of an unsolved problem, “he added. However, the Ukrainian Army refuses to have anything to do with the alleged drone and claims that it never shoots at civilians. It emphasizes that what caused the girl’s death was a mine. In Kiev they believe that Russia is looking for a pretext to attack Ukraine, consolidate the control of the separatists over the Donbass and even extend its conquests to other Ukrainian regions.

With the mediation of Germany and France, Russia and Ukraine in February 2015 they signed the second and final variant of the Minsk agreements, the city where they were signed. But Moscow and Kiev accuse each other of non-compliance. And there is a crucial discrepancy in the interpretation of the agreement. Russia urges Ukraine to sit down to negotiate with the separatist leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk, but Ukraine first demands elections in those two regions so that the talks can be carried out “with leaders democratically elected according to Ukrainian law.” The Ukrainian government considers the current Donbass leaders “terrorists” and maintains that Moscow placed them by force of arms.

In Donetsk and Lugansk there is currently a ceasefire agreed on July 27, 2020, although, according to the monitoring mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), it registers violations on a daily basis. Zelensky called last month for a new summit with Putin. Both met on December 9, 2019 in Paris in the company of Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a format that has come to be called “Normandy Quartet”, but the little that was agreed there is not being fulfilled, except for the occasional exchange of prisoners. This conflict has already claimed more than 13,000 deaths since its beginning in April 2014, a month after the annexation of Crimea, and is the only active in Europe today.

Allied concern



For his part, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday expressed the alliance’s “serious concern” over Russian military activities near Ukraine and highlighted its support for Kiev’s sovereignty.

Stoltenberg explained that he had called the President of Ukraine, “to express serious concern about Russia’s military activities” near the Ukrainian border and the continuing violations of the ceasefire. “NATO strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We remain committed to our close partnership, ”Stoltenberg said in a message on Twitter.