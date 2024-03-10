Military North Military District Mordvin: a miner took revenge on the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a knife for a family killed in Donbass

A military military commander with the call sign Mordvin told Russian military correspondent Yuri Kotenko about how a miner took revenge on the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for a family killed in the Donbass. Video published in Telegram– correspondent's channel.

“A miner served with me, whose family was torn apart by a Ukrainian shell back in 2014. He took a knife and went to cut out Ukrainian checkpoints himself,” the fighter said.

According to him, as part of the special operation, Russia must close the sky over the Black Sea from NATO drones and protect traditional values ​​in Donbass from Western influence.

