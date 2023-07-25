The newspaper relied for its information on customs records, which indicated that Chinese manufacturers provide large amounts of military aid to Russia, including drones, protective equipment and thermal binoculars through which targets can be monitored at night.

Since the beginning of this year, Russia has imported drones from China worth more than $100 million, and has spent $225 million buying ceramics used in the manufacture of body armor from Beijing, up 69 percent from 2022.

And China crosses the loophole that such equipment can be used for civilian purposes, not military ones only, to avoid entering into a clash with the West.

China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia since the start of the Ukrainian war in late February 2022.

Officially, Beijing has adopted a neutral position since the start of the war in Ukraine, but it has been criticized by the West for not condemning the Russian military operations, and its relationship with Moscow has grown closer in recent months, which has raised the West’s fears that it will provide military support to Russia.

