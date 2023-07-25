The newspaper relied for its information on customs records, which indicated that Chinese manufacturers provide large amounts of military aid to Russia, including drones, protective equipment and thermal binoculars through which targets can be monitored at night.
Since the beginning of this year, Russia has imported drones from China worth more than $100 million, and has spent $225 million buying ceramics used in the manufacture of body armor from Beijing, up 69 percent from 2022.
And China crosses the loophole that such equipment can be used for civilian purposes, not military ones only, to avoid entering into a clash with the West.
China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia since the start of the Ukrainian war in late February 2022.
Officially, Beijing has adopted a neutral position since the start of the war in Ukraine, but it has been criticized by the West for not condemning the Russian military operations, and its relationship with Moscow has grown closer in recent months, which has raised the West’s fears that it will provide military support to Russia.
doubts
- Ukraine said earlier this year that it had found Chinese parts in Russian weapons it had signed up to, such as drones and tanks.
- US intelligence documents obtained by The Washington Post in April showed that China was planning to send military equipment disguised as civilian goods.
- But the United States said it had seen no evidence that China provided Russia with lethal weapons or aid.
- A few days ago, Emmanuel Bonne, advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, hinted that China was providing Russia with equipment that could be used militarily in Ukraine.
- Macron’s advisor stressed his desire for “China to show that it is a reliable partner” in the search for a solution to the conflict in Ukraine, but he regretted “not seeing evidence” of that.
- Helena Legarda, a foreign policy expert at the German Mercator Institute for Chinese Studies, said: “It is very clear that China, despite its claims of being a neutral actor, is in fact supporting Russia’s positions in this war.”
- It is noteworthy that Ukraine is also a buyer of Chinese weapons, although Politico reported that its imports of many types of Chinese equipment declined in 2023.
