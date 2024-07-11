LNATO leaders showed their unity in the long-term defence of Ukraine on the first day of their summit in Washingtonin which they pledged at least another 40 billion euros (about 36.922 billion dollars) of military support to kyiv next year and declared its integration into the organization “irreversible.”

According to the criteria of

“We have taken important decisions to strengthen NATO and make our allies safer, and to ensure that we share the burden of maintaining our security,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference.

At the same summit where the Alliance celebrated its 75th anniversary, The defence of Ukraine and firmness against Russia took centre stage, as did the leaders’ desire to strengthen their military industry through a specific declaration.

Stoltenberg said that the power displayed by the Alliance is possible because 23 of the 32 allies already invest at least 2% of their GDP in defense, “a record figure.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo:AFP Share

These are the key points of his statement at the Washington summit, which closes on Thursday and includes the heads of state and government of its 32 member countries:

1. Irreversible accession of Ukraine and more weapons for kyiv

NATO leaders on Wednesday gave Ukraine a strong boost by declaring in their joint statement that the country is on an “irreversible” path towards NATO membership.although they again avoided setting a date for this and assured that it will happen when the conditions are right.

In addition, it was decided that the Supreme Commander of the Alliance for Europe (SACEUR), US General Christopher G. Cavoli, will coordinate the delivery of military aid and international training missions to Ukraine.

Likewise, gave the green light to financial support of at least 40 billion euros for military equipment for Ukraine by 2025.

In the shorter term, the United States, Germany and Romania announced on Tuesday that they would send additional Patriot batteries to Ukraine, while the Netherlands and other partners will donate Patriot components to enable the operation of such an anti-aircraft battery and Italy will donate a SAMP-T system.

The United States said on Wednesday that the planned transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is underway and will be completed this summer.

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo:EFE Share

2. Deterrence and defense

The allies also agreed on Wednesday to adapt NATO’s command structure and improve its integrated air and missile defense systems.

A new US ballistic missile defence system has since been operational in Redzikowo, Poland.

NATO also agreed to create an Integrated Cyber ​​Defense Center to improve the protection of Alliance and allied networks, and the use of cyberspace as an operational domain.

Called “Aegis Ashore”is part of NATO’s broader anti-missile shield and is designed to detect, track and intercept ballistic missiles in flight.

NATO also agreed on Wednesday to create an Integrated Cyber ​​Defense Center to improve the protection of Alliance and allied networks and the use of cyberspace as an operational domain.

The Centre will inform NATO military commanders about potential threats and vulnerabilities in cyberspace, including privately owned civilian critical infrastructure necessary to support military activities.

3. Chinese support for Russia

The leaders said Wednesday that “China’s stated ambitions and coercive policies continue to challenge our interests, security and values,” something that was reinforced by inviting the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand to the summit.

We are clearly defining China’s responsibility for its facilitation of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine

Specifically, they pointed out their “deep concern” about the “strategic partnership” between Russia and China and warned that they face “hybrid, cyber, space and other threats, as well as malicious activities by state and non-state actors.”

“The message sent by NATO from this summit is very strong and very clear: we are clearly defining China’s responsibility for facilitating Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine”Stoltenberg said.

Although the alliance has no evidence that Beijing is supplying arms directly to Russia, it has warned that it is sending the technology and microelectronics it needs to create weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit of leaders of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Photo:AFP Share

This is what the last day of the NATO summit will look like

This Thursday, on the last day of the summit, the allied leaders will participate in a NATO-Ukraine Council with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Finally, they will hold a working session with their counterparts from Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea to discuss common threats to their security and the challenges posed by China in the Indo-Pacific.

In the bilateral meeting they held French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, The two leaders stressed that they would continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary and said that holding the summit next year in The Hague would serve to reaffirm their commitment to the principles of peace, security and stability in Europe.

Asked about the commitment of the future US government, Stoltenberg said that NATO “is a bit like a marriage in which you have to maintain daily commitment” because “it is really in our interest to keep everyone together, and that also applies to the United States.”