From: Felicitas Breschendorf

Israel is mobilizing 300,000 reservists for the war with Hamas – now what? “All options are on the table,” says an Israeli military spokesman.

Frankfurt – 300,000 soldiers. This is the number of reservists that Israel has because of the war with the Islamist Palestinian organization ruling in the Gaza Strip Hamas mobilized. Is Israel possibly planning a ground offensive in Gaza? Assumptions about this are becoming louder and louder, reports various news platforms, such as AlJazeera.

Last Saturday (October 7th), Hamas caused the worst bloodbath since the founding of the Israeli state in a major attack on the Israeli border area. According to Israeli official information, at least 700 people have been killed and around 2,400 others injured.

“The fact that there will be a ground offensive is pure speculation.”

In conversation with the Frankfurter Rundschau In any case, a spokesman for the Israeli military said on Monday (October 9): “The fact that there will be a ground offensive is pure speculation.” He is also part of the 300,000 reservists who were drafted and continues to work as a spokesman. The reservists are deployed in various places in the country. This has nothing to do with a planned attack.

The most recent ones also point to this Statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a possible ground offensive in Gaza there. “We will change the Middle East,” he told representatives of Israeli towns in the south of the country on Monday, according to a statement. “What Hamas will experience will be harsh and terrible.”

Palestinians inspect destroyed buildings after Israeli airstrikes on the Shati refugee camp. Israel responds to the massive attack by Hamas with air strikes in the Gaza Strip. © Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Israeli military spokesman: An emergency has occurred

“The Israeli army has been working out options for the emergency that has occurred for two days now and has been presented to Israeli politicians for years. Israeli politics, not the Israeli military, will decide what Israel’s goal is in the confrontation with the terrorist organization,” said the military spokesman. But he hasn’t ruled out a possible ground offensive. “All options are on the table,” he says. All.

He does not reveal exactly what the military is planning. Instead, he speaks of Hamas’ attacks on a music festival on Sunday, which he calls a “bestial massacre.” From the terrorist squads in several towns Israel, and the security fence on the Gaza Strip, which was torn down in many places. “At the moment the main thing is to get the situation under control – especially on Israeli territory,” he says.

“In parallel,” he adds, “the terrorist infrastructure of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip is being attacked.” But it shouldn’t stop there: a few hours after the conversation with the military spokesman, Israel’s army attacked targets in Lebanon with attack helicopters. (Felicitas Breschendorf, with agency material)