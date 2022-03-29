Military spending in Italy at 2% of GDP / Mediation skips: M5s and Leu against, towards the vote of confidence

The mediation attempt for an agenda that would introduce a gradual increase in military spending to 2% of the GDP. And, if there are no last minute changes, the majority tomorrow it will present itself divided before the Foreign and Defense Committees of the Senate, meeting in joint session. At the end of a meeting of about two hours between government and majority representatives, the minister for i Relations with the Federico D’Inca Parliament he took note of the failure of the mediation and indicated that he will raise the question of trust in the Ukraine decree in the Senate, if the issues raised by M5s and Leu remain.

The trust will invalidate the odg and amendments in the Chamber but not in the committee. The knot is the insidious agenda presented by Brothers of Italy in favor of increasing military spending. The government intends to welcome him and, if the opposition asks for his vote, Pd, IV, FI and Lega will vote in favor in the committee, while M5s and Leu against. The agenda should therefore pass without the vote the vote of these parties and the majority will split.

During the meeting with D’Inca ‘ and the undersecretaries Giorgio Mule ‘, Stefania Pucciarelli, Enzo Amendola and Benedetto Della Vedovathe ‘no’ of the 5 star movement to mediation, strongly sought above all by the ally dem. The pentastellated representatives Maria Domenica Castellone and Gianluca Ferrara reiterated the opposition of the Movement to the increase in military spending, in this time of economic difficulty after the pandemic and with the war in Ukraine in progress. Delegating the last minute negotiation in full to Giuseppe Contewho has scheduled a meeting with Mario Draghi tomorrow afternoon at 17:30 at Palazzo Chigi.

There is no synthesis – he rejected the attempts of the majority colleagues to the sender Castellone – because ‘this is too relevant an issue and needs to be addressed at a different level. It is not a question of ratifying or reaffirming a concept or a commitment: here there is the clear desire to have a ‘hook’ to then insert investments in defense in a future measure – protested the M5s exponent, according to what was reported by those who attended the meeting. The commitment on military spending is already there: this race for rearmament is not acceptable – he added -.

The topic will be addressed at the government level, the party heads will discuss it together with President Draghi and then it will arrive in Parliamenthe concluded. Leu also opposed the increase in military spending, while before the 5 stars the Forza Italia group leader had intervened in the Senate Anna Maria Bernini, to guarantee the ‘yes’ of his party. For the League, the senator Tony Iwobi he then assured: We do not comply with the will of the government, we vote for the agenda. Also in favor Italy alivewithout ifs and buts

Read also:

“Guerra, Cacciari:” The Democratic Party obeys America’s orders ‘immediately’ ”

Ukraine, Massolo: “Peace far away. Biden risked widening the conflict”

Ukrainian war, Prodi’s freedom of judgment and the Pope’s warning of peace

Apple, Putin bombs also on the production of the iPhone SE: down by 20%

Tim disputed between two suitors: Kkr towards the takeover bid, CVC focuses on the enterprise

Lighyear, gay kiss controversy: parents in shock. The non-profit organizations are moving

Will Smith’s slap will remain of the night of the Oscars. VIDEO

BPER Banca, dear energy: € 1 billion allocated for businesses

Intesa Sanpaolo, Pravex colleagues from Ukraine welcomed

Visco, Bank of Italy: “Relevant international cooperation is necessary”