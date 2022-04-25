On Monday, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said that military spending exceeded two trillion dollars for the first time last year, reaching 2113 billion dollars, an increase of 0.7 percent from 2020, while military spending increased for the seventh consecutive year.

According to the report, Russia increased its military spending in 2021 by 2.9 percent to $65.9 billion while massing its forces on Ukraine’s borders.

This is the third year in a row that Russian military spending has grown by 4.1 percent of gross domestic product, Reuters reported.

Russia is still in fifth place in military spending in the world after the United States, China, India and Britain.

increase in spending

Ukraine’s war in Europe forced a rapid revision of defense strategies, caused a number of countries to undertake massive increases in military budgets, and also paved the way for NATO expansion to include Finland and Sweden.

“High oil and gas revenues helped Russia increase its military spending in 2021,” Lucy Piro-Sudro, director of the Military Expenditure and Arms Production Program at the Stockholm Peace Research Institute, said in a statement.

“Russian military spending declined between 2016 and 2019 due to low energy prices coupled with sanctions in response to the 2014 annexation of Crimea,” she added.

The institute says Ukraine spent $5.9 billion on its military in 2021, less than a tenth of Russia’s military budget.

Military spending in Europe totaled $418 billion, and has increased sharply since the annexation of Crimea.

According to the think tank, military budgets increased by three percent compared to 2020 and 19 percent compared to 2012.

This number is likely to increase sharply as countries such as Germany, Belgium, Denmark and Sweden fulfill their pledges to increase their military spending to 2 percent of GDP in the coming years.

At the top of the lists of armaments in countries that fear Russia are missile defense systems, drones and technologically advanced fighters.