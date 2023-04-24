Home page politics

From: Momir Takac

Split

In 2022, more money was spent on weapons and the military worldwide than ever before. Experts paint a bleak picture.

STOCKHOLM – In the past year, states have spent more money on armaments than ever before. Global military spending rose to a record $2.24 trillion (around €2.04 trillion) in 2022, according to the Stockholm peace research institute Sipri.

Adjusted for inflation, this is 3.7 percent more than in the previous year. Excluding inflation, it would have been 6.5 percent. Sipri named that as the main reason Ukraine conflict. The highest increase in military spending was in Europe – by far. In 2022, countries in Central and Western Europe spent 345 billion dollars (315 billion euros), 13 percent more than in 2021, on weapons.

Military spending: Europe highest rise, US lone leader

The last time expenditure rose so high was 30 years ago. Looking at the absolute sum of $480 billion, price-adjusted arms spending was at the level of 1989, the year the Cold War ended. Since the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, the expenses increased continuously.

Also in 2022 they were USA undisputed leader. The United States spent $877 billion on armaments. This gives them a share of 39 percent of global spending and three times as much China (estimated at $292 billion) in second place.

Russia spent 9.2 percent more and moved up to third place with an estimated $86.4 billion. India and Saudi Arabia complete the top five, followed by Germany after growth of 2.3 percent with 55.8 billion dollars in seventh place behind Great Britain.

Peace researchers see an increasingly insecure world in the increase in arms spending

The jump from 36th place to eleventh place is impressive Ukraine. Excluding financial aid and armaments donations from abroad, the country spent $44 billion on weapons. This corresponds to an increase of 640 percent. Never before had Sipri registered a higher increase within a year.

In addition to China, many other countries in the world increased their military spending in 2022. © picture alliance / Pang Xinglei/Xinhua

“The steady increase in global military spending in recent years is a sign that we live in an increasingly insecure world,” said Sipri researcher Nan Tian. The states also did not expect the situation to improve in the near future.

Arms spending is also rising because of tensions in East Asia

The authors see next to the Ukraine war in the tensions in East Asia another reason for the global increase in military spending. Total military spending in Asia and Oceania rose 2.7 percent, adjusted for inflation, to $575 billion, but more so in China (4.2 percent), India (6.0 percent) and Japan (5.9 percent), the together accounted for nearly three quarters of regional spending.

“China is investing heavily in its navy, obviously in order to increase its clout Taiwan and across the South China Sea,” Tian told AFP. The conflict between China and Taiwan could escalate into war at any time. (mt/dpa)