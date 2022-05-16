According to the “Financial Times” newspaper, with the beginning of the Ukraine war, Finland strengthened its strategic stocks of supplies to meet the needs of a period of at least 6 months of all major fuels and grains, while pharmaceutical companies worked to secure a sufficient stock of 3-10 months of all imported medicines. .

The country, which has the largest border with Russia, has also made unremitting efforts to strengthen the strength of its army, and at present, nearly a third of the adult population in the Scandinavian country is in the reserve army, which means that Finland has one of the largest armies in Europe compared to its size, as well as Helsinki has placed an order for 64 aircraft F-35 From Lockheed Martin, at a cost of more than $9 billion.

The British newspaper, “Daily Mail”, indicated that Finland has established more than 500 underground shelters carved into the rocky foundation of the capital Helsinki, capable of accommodating 900,000 people, pointing out that the shelters that began inaugurating since the 1960s, the Finns did not care about for decades, and they used them as storages. But the Ukraine war made them think about preparing for themselves and their families.

Finland is a country of the European Union, and it has a border with Russia of 1,340 km, and was invaded by the Soviet Union during World War II, and it is one of the few countries of the Union that did not end conscription, or reduce military spending significantly, after the end of the Cold War.

Finland’s intention to apply to join NATO, which it announced last Thursday, and Sweden’s next expected request, will lead to the expansion of the alliance, which Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed to prevent by attacking Ukraine.

Moscow sees NATO as a strategic threat to its influence in the region, and demands that it not approach its borders, while NATO defends the policy of open doors for countries to join it, and the sovereignty of those countries over that decision.

Cyber ​​attacks and provocations

Academic and political analyst, Arthur Lydekberg, said Finland’s accession would have a major impact on Russia as it doubles the size of Russia’s land borders with NATO, and encircles its ports on the Baltic Sea.

Lydekberg added, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that despite Finland’s neutrality over the past decades, it has not been spared from Russian provocations in the air and sea areas as deterrent messages so that it does not think of siding with the Western camp, which may increase in the coming period.

While he ruled out that the Russian retaliatory threats would be similar to military action at the present time, especially as it faced many obstacles in Ukraine and would not venture into a new battle with a more prepared country, while he expected that the coming period would witness Russian cyber attacks against the Finnish infrastructure, but he stressed However, Finland has highly advanced systems capable of countering any such attack.

He noted that Finland has been living for decades next to a potential hostile force on their border, has a strong and well-equipped army and has conducted regular exercises with NATO countries, and its army is already well integrated with NATO military systems.

Russian threats

In response to Helsinki’s announcement of its intention to join NATO, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned that this would seriously harm bilateral relations, stressing that “Moscow will have to take retaliatory steps, in order to stop threats to its national security that arise in this regard.”

The Kremlin also considered that Finland’s accession to NATO would certainly pose a threat to Russia, stressing that the expansion of NATO and the approach of the alliance to our borders does not make the world and our continent more stable and secure.

In a phone call on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinistö, that Helsinki’s decision to join NATO was “wrong” and could have a “negative impact” on Russian-Finnish relations.