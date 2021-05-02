From his military service, Ruslan Shaveddinov keep a bitter memory. For a year, the Russian opponent of President Vladimir Putin was forced to serve in the New Zealand archipelago, in the Arctic, amid the polar bears.

“They sent me as far as possible”, sums up Shaveddinov, a militant close to Alexei Navalny, whose poisoning and subsequent imprisonment led to a crisis between Moscow and the West.

Margarita Yudina is outraged that her sons Robert and Rostilslav, 24 and 20, have been called up. AFP photo

The only positive thing that comes from the experience is that, during those months, he learned not to fear the bears that roamed around the post where he was stationed along with four other soldiers, isolated from everything and only accessible by helicopter.

“A bear chased me once. In the end, he was not aggressive because he fed him,” explains Shaveddinov, 25.

In Russia, more than 250,000 men between the ages of 18 and 27 do military service each year, that since 2008 lasts one year (before it lasted two). Thanks to this, hazing was reduced although the violence persists.

Many Russians manage to avoid it for medical reasons or because they are studying, but also ignoring calls or bribes.

For opponents, on the other hand, to get rid of military service it is usually a lot more complicated.

The government takes advantage of recruitment to silence them, opponents claim.

To the arctic

Ruslan Shaveddinov was subjected to pressure and two raids at the end of 2019, when his team had just coordinated a demonstration in Moscow and was finalizing a strategy to confront the president’s party, Vladimir Putin, in local elections.

It was then that he was mobilized into the army, despite, he says, the “medical contraindications”.

Shaveddinov appealed to the army but all his appeals were rejected. On December 23, 2019, some policemen forced the door of his apartment and they took him, handcuffed, to the Great North.

Robert Yudin was called up for military service. AFP photo

“I did not imagine that Russia would resume its practice of send into exile political personalities, “he says. Power wants to” scare “the youth, he adds.

During your service never had access to a cell phone and he had to communicate with his relatives through handwritten letters that took weeks to arrive.

He is one of the three Alexéi Navalny collaborators who have been enrolled against their will in the last five years. Four others were prosecuted for “missing” their military obligations.

Oleg Kozlovski, a 36-year-old human rights activist, was enlisted in 2007, despite the fact that he had a medical certificate and that, anyway, he was exempt because he was a student.

“My case was a dangerous precedent. Now these methods are being used relentlessly, “laments Kozlovski, who works for Amnesty International.

“It is a punishment without crime, a means of isolating,” adds the activist, pointing out that the authorities resort to it when “fabricating judicial processes or finding real reasons is difficult or impossible.”

The cases

According to him, the cases of known militants sent to the army are only the “tip of the iceberg”. In parallel, the authorities often check the military situation of the protesters they arrest.

In 2019, Russian researchers identified “134 cases” of people who had not done military service among protesters detained in Moscow. Similar checks were ordered in January and February after pro-Navalni rallies.

Asked about it, the Russian Defense Ministry declined to respond to AFP.

A hundred kilometers from Saint Petersburg, in Luga, Margarita Yudina is outraged because her sons Robert and Rostilslav, 24 and 20, they have been called up.

According to her, everything is related with “his political activities”. Yudina, a Navalny supporter, was beaten up in January by police during a rally. The case appeared in the press, and she publicly denounced her assault and reported it.

“It’s about pressure, about intimidating and of harassing me so that I speak less, “says the 54-year-old woman, who refuses to allow her children – one of whom is diabetic – to be sent to the army,” a slavery school. “

Although Russian troops have become very professional in recent years, recruitment persists for budgetary reasons, but also for cultural reasons, in a country that was for a long time highly militarized.

In Siberia’s Altai Republic, Vsevolod Gunkov, a 19-year-old activist, hopes to be free. After having been pressured for his involvement in the opposition, he was mobilized last fall but managed to avoid enlisting.

“I had prepared myself and immediately appealed the decision of the military commission,” which annulled it, he explained to AFP.

But in April he was summoned again for examinations and recruitment. According to him, there is no doubt: “The problems continue”.

Source: AFP

