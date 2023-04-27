Military service | Lauri Markkanen walked part of his famous Cooper test

NBA star Lauri Markkanen ran the first Cooper’s test in his life at the beginning of his military service.

Top basketball player Lauri Markkanen ran a little over 3,000 meters in Cooper’s test in the early days of his military service.

The exact result was not reported.

More information about Markkanen’s performance has now been revealed. He stopped running after 3,000 meters and walked the rest. The matter was confirmed to Ilta-Sanom by the player’s father Pekka Markkanen.

“He said that this was the case. He had never run Cooper before, so he probably wasn’t looking for 4,000 meters,” said Pekka Markkanen.

3,000 meters has traditionally been the limit of fitness leave in the army’s Cooper test.

Lauri Markkanen started his military service at the Sports School in Santahamina, Helsinki, on April 17.

He has kept in touch with his father mainly through messages because of his busy schedule with his studies.

“As Lauri has told the public, he has started with a positive attitude. He has met new people, and there are a lot of sports-minded people,” said Pekka Markkanen.

Lauri Markkanen’s entry into the service has received enormous publicity.

How have you been following that publicity, Pekka Markkanen?

“Mostly amused. There weren’t that many spectators when I joined the army,” Pekka answered.

Pekka Markkanen completed his military service in Lahti’s Hennala in the late 1980s. He then ran 3,330 meters in Cooper’s test.

There was no father-son competition for the Army’s Cooper results at Markkas.

“Lauri didn’t even know my result,” Pekka Markkanen said.

Pekka Markkanen was also a tough name on the basketball courts.

In his career, he played 129 adult international matches, won three Finnish championships and was selected as the basketball player of the year in Finland three times.