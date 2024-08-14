Military service | Invitations start on Thursday

Military service|In total, almost 38,000 conscripts will participate in convocations at the end of the year.

Conscription military service begins today, says Puolustusvoimat in the bulletin.

This year, it’s the turn of men born in 2006. In total, almost 38,000 conscripts will participate in convocations at the end of the year.

The invitations also include those from previous years who have been ordered to be checked again or who have been left out of the invitations without a legal obstacle. Every invitee must participate in the event, unless he or she has been specifically exempted from the obligation to attend.

In addition, in Lapland, Uusimaa and Häme, selection events for women who have applied for voluntary military service will be organized for the first time in connection with men’s call-ups as an experiment. More than 500 people participate in women’s selection events combined with invitations.

During the rest of the year, the regional offices organize a total of more than 240 invitation events, where a person’s suitability for service is determined and a decision is made about the service. Conscripts and those applying for voluntary military service will receive information about the time and place of service at the event.