Kusti Riuttanen entered the army enthusiastic and motivated. However, he had to interrupt his military service because it was not possible to provide him with vegetarian food without carrots.

From Jyväskylä Kusti Riuttanen20, started his conscript service last January in the Kainuu brigade full of enthusiasm.

He had already started preparing for the service half a year earlier by training his muscle condition and endurance. Riuttanen wanted to do well and hoped to get into non-commissioned officer school.