Tuesday, November 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Military service | 20-year-old Kusti Riuttanen was starving in the army: The diet fell on deaf ears

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Military service | 20-year-old Kusti Riuttanen was starving in the army: The diet fell on deaf ears

Kusti Riuttanen entered the army enthusiastic and motivated. However, he had to interrupt his military service because it was not possible to provide him with vegetarian food without carrots.

From Jyväskylä Kusti Riuttanen20, started his conscript service last January in the Kainuu brigade full of enthusiasm.

He had already started preparing for the service half a year earlier by training his muscle condition and endurance. Riuttanen wanted to do well and hoped to get into non-commissioned officer school.

#Military #service #20yearold #Kusti #Riuttanen #starving #army #diet #fell #deaf #ears

See also  Hockey Joel Army’s sixth full hit of the season was a skinny comfort to Montreal
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Tough but fair about the consequences of the Constitutional Court ruling

Tough but fair about the consequences of the Constitutional Court ruling

Recommended

No Result
View All Result