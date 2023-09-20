Military Secrets | Imprisonment is demanded for the former intelligence chief of the Defense Forces – Loss of military rank is possible

The extraordinary trial started today at the Helsinki Court of Appeal. Sitting on the defendant’s bench is a high-ranking former intelligence boss, rear admiral evp. Georgy Alafuzoff.

Prosecutor demands the former intelligence chief of Finland and the EU, rear admiral evp. To Georgij Alafuzoff, 70, sentenced to one year and eight months in prison for aggravated service crime. In addition, the prosecutor demands that Alafuzoff lose his military rank if the court sentences him to more than two years in prison.

The trial began this morning at the Helsinki Court of Appeal with extensive security arrangements. The hearing is exceptionally held by the district court in the safe room.

The charge concerns a large amount of classified and classified material of the Defense Forces that was found on Alafuzoff. The material was found in his home on a computer, memory sticks and in paper form during a house search by the police in 2018.

According to the prosecutor, two other people also had a key to his home.

According to the prosecutor, the material also included the most secret material of the Defense Forces. According to the prosecutor, Alafuzoff, in a particularly responsible position, should have understood that the material cannot be kept at home. He had access to the information because of his job. The prosecutor considers the act, which has been going on for years, to be intentional.

According to the prosecutor, the material was, among other things, on a computer that was on a public data network and that was protected with a standard password.

According to the prosecutor, Alafuzoff’s actions show great indifference. A total of 123 documents marked as confidential were found in the house search.

Alafuzoff denies that he committed the crime, but admits that he kept secret documents at home in violation of regulations.

He did not want to comment on the matter in the morning to HS in any way.

The case is heard as a first instance in the Court of Appeal, because the military rank of the accused is so high. The composition also includes military members.

A significant part of the trial will be held behind closed doors, as it is about secret papers

The Court of Appeal resolves the case in the safe room in the basement of the district court, which is accessed by elevator.

In prosecution the crimes in question are suspected to have occurred between 2005 and 2016.

During those years, Alafuzoff served as the Deputy Head of Department of the General Staff, the Head of Finnish Military Intelligence and the Head of Military Intelligence of the European Union Military Staff.

Alafuzoff’s Russian name comes from his grandfather, Baron Ivan Alafuzoff, who moved to Finland from St. Petersburg after the Russian Revolution.

Alafuzoff, who speaks and knows Russian, has studied in Moscow at the General Staff Academy of the Russian Armed Forces in addition to the cadet school and military college.

However, in the current trial, it is not known that the suspected crime is connected to Russia in any way.

Artificial was revealed in the preliminary investigation, which concerned Helsingin Sanomat’s Viestikoekeskus news. In this, separate trial in January, two HS journalists were convicted of revealing a security secret.

HS is not a party to the ongoing trial.

Alafuzoff was also suspected of having given a memory stick containing secret information to HS’s editor. However, the Deputy Crown Prosecutor decided to end the investigation.