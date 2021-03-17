The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund signed yesterday a cooperation agreement with the Association of Military Retired Persons to provide its services to retired military personnel who are covered by the fund’s services from among the Society’s members, within the framework of the improvement measures that the Fund undertakes to develop the military retirement services sector after its transfer to it, and its endeavor to expand the scope of these services.

Under the agreement, retired military personnel covered by the services of the fund and their beneficiaries can submit their requests for retirement services through the association’s headquarters and its five branches in the various emirates of the state, provided that they are completed and implemented with the same quality, accuracy and time frame for providing the service approved by the fund in its main channels, and includes the services provided Through the association submitting the annual declaration, obtaining various certificates, in addition to two services for updating data and changing bank account details.





