Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.- Elements of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) fired shots into the air and on the ground to repress citizens outraged by the death of 5 young people allegedly at the hands of the military in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

Through social networks, videos were shared of citizens demanding that the military attack six young people who were going home after leaving a nightclub in Nuevo Laredo, five of them died and one was injured.

In the videos, angry citizens and family members of the victims can be seen yelling at the military, who apparently were guarding the scene of the incident, who, to repress them, begin to fire shots into the air and to the ground, while the citizens seek shelter and make themselves back.

For his part, he Nuevo Laredo Human Rights Committee issued a statement stating that “Soldiers of the Mexican Army shot six young men who were heading home in a pick-up truck after leaving a nightclub, one of them survived, in events that occurred this morning in the Manuel Cavazos Lerma neighborhood, in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.”

The Committee indicates that said massacre caused Hundreds of inhabitants would rage and confront the military personneleven with blows, considering that the victims were not armed and there was no reason for them to be deprived of their lives.

The young people who died were identified as Gustavo “P”, Wilberto “M”, Jonathan “A”, Alejandro “T” and Gustavo “S”, the latter of American nationality. In addition to a young man named Luis Gerardo who is in serious health in a hospital.

“The Nuevo Laredo Human Rights Committee has informed the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as well as those responsible for the Ministry of National Defense and the National Human Rights Commission that in ‘Nuevo Laredo the military are out of control’ and that they do not respect the orders of their Supreme Commander to ‘Do not kill wounded, do not commit massacres and respect people’s human rights’.