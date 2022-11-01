RBC: military registration and enlistment offices near Moscow will be connected to the databases of registry offices, the FIU, the Federal Tax Service and the GAS “Vybory”

The database of the automated data system about citizens “Horizont-MR”, used by military registration and enlistment offices, will be connected to four databases with information about Russians. The details of the pilot project, which will be launched in the Moscow region in the near future, were revealed by the military commissar of the Moscow region Alexei Astakhov during a round table in the Federation Council “Digital transformation of military commissariats”, informs RBC.

“A set of measures is being developed to connect Horizont-MR to the state automated system (GAS) Elections, where we store the most accurate information, tax (FTS), pension fund (PFR), registry office, so that this system automatically makes all changes about citizens who are included in the Horizon-M system,” Astakhov said.

At the same time, the senators present at the round table noted that although the system should know about a person “more than he [знает] about himself”, this did not help to conduct a partial mobilization without errors. “This means that your Gorizont-MR system is either imperfect or not working,” Vladimir Kozhin, the first deputy head of the Federation Council committee on defense and security, was indignant.

Major General Sergei Pobirokhin, deputy head of the main organizational and mobilization department of the General Staff, explained that the system uses outdated information due to the fact that the Russians do not notify the military registration and enlistment offices of changes in their status.

On October 28, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the completion of partial mobilization, which had lasted in the country since September 21.

On October 31, the Ministry of Defense announced the termination of the preparation and delivery of subpoenas as part of partial mobilization. All personnel of the military commissariats involved in mobilization were ordered to return to their duties as usual.