Bangladesh’s army chief General Wakiruzzaman on Monday promised to form an interim government to run the country after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned.

In a televised address, the army chief called for peace and pledged justice for victims of weeks of unrest.

He said he had held talks with leaders of all major political parties and would soon meet President Mohamed Shahabuddin to discuss next steps.

“The country is going through a revolutionary period,” said Al-Zaman, 58, who took over the army’s leadership on June 23.

“I promise you all that justice will be done. We ask you to trust the country’s army. I take full responsibility and I assure you that your hope will not be disappointed,” he added.

He continued, “I ask you all to be a little patient and give us some time and together we will be able to solve all the problems… Please do not return to the path of violence and return to peaceful, non-violent means.”