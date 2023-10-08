Military priests of the Central Military District (CMD) delivered the miraculous icon of the Kazan Mother of God to one of the rear areas of a special military operation. On October 8, the Ministry of Defense showed how church services are held in a field church.

“We have come to you with the miraculous icon of the Mother of God of Kazan. She saved Russia many times, and our soldiers always went into battle with faith in God and trusted in the help of the Mother of God,” the priest said, addressing the military personnel before the ceremony of worshiping the shrine.

The holy image was presented to soldiers of formations and military units of the Central Military District undergoing training at one of the training grounds in the rear area of ​​the special military operation zone. A prayer service was also organized at the training ground and in the military field church, which was built in the dugout. At the end of the ceremony, each serviceman was able to venerate the shrine.

“Today is a big holiday for us – the miraculous icon of the Kazan Mother of God was brought to our field church to strengthen the believers and strengthen our army; this is very necessary. So that the Most Holy Theotokos covers us with her omophorion and we are united and strong. The miraculous icon was brought to this field temple for the first time, because we finished building it just the other day. By God’s grace, we now have such an Orthodox church named after All Saints,” said Deacon Maxim Pogor.

According to him, military personnel are very positive about the opportunity to visit a field temple, they come to services and thank the command for this opportunity. To perform services and services there are candles, candlesticks – everything you need.

Representatives of the military clergy of the Central Military District sprinkled holy water on all the soldiers and distributed prayer books, crosses, and consecrated chevrons depicting the heavenly patrons of the Russian army.

On September 17, the Ministry of Defense described how a military priest arrived at the location of the Tula self-propelled artillery division of the Airborne Forces (Airborne Forces) in the zone of a special military operation (SVO). Risking their lives along with the fighters, the shepherds not only serve a prayer service, but also give communion, confess and even baptize those who came to God during the fighting.

Earlier, on August 6, the military department reported how an icon with the image of the “Savior Not Made by Hands,” handed over by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was delivered to the front lines to the military personnel of the Central Military District (CMD). As the servicemen noted, faith in a combat zone gives an incentive to stay alive and not lose heart.

