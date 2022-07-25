A military police officer and a former Civil Police officer were shot dead this Saturday, 23, in municipalities of Baixada Fluminense, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. In principle, the two crimes are unrelated to each other. In a statement, the Military Police did not identify the names of the victims. But the first of them would be police officer Ricardo Santa Rosa Viegas, 45 years old. He was a sergeant assigned to the 21st Battalion, in São João de Meriti, also in Baixada.

Viegas was found dead in a car on Saturday afternoon in the municipality of Belford Roxo. The vehicle, a Corsa, was punctured by firearm bullets and had a tampered plate. A team from the 39th BPM was called to verify the occurrence of homicide and isolated the area for expertise. The investigation is under the responsibility of the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police Station (DHBF).

The unit is also investigating the murder of a former civil policeman, also on Saturday, in the Cabuçu neighborhood, in Nova Iguaçu, another city in the Baixada Fluminense. It would be David Oliveira Maciel, 59 years old. He was already a candidate for councilor in 2016 and held an executive position in Civil Defense.

Maciel was reportedly expelled from the Civil Police in 2013 due to his involvement in an illegal cable TV signal exploitation scheme in Baixada and in the South Fluminense region, according to the newspaper. The day. The activity is typical of militias, organizations formed by paramilitaries who were born in the west of Rio and expanded to the Baixada and Costa Verde.

According to sources, investigators work with the execution thesis because the area where the former agent was shot is controlled by a militia. An alleged footage of the moment in which criminals shot the victim is circulating on the internet.