Two Military planes collided in the skies of Colombey-les-Belles, on the border of the Vosges, in France. One of the two pilots was found safe and sound after ejecting, but the instructor and student pilot on the other plane are still being sought, Le Parisien wrote, specifying that the collision occurred in Meurthe-et-Moselle, as the prefecture informed the press in a press release. They are “two Rafales from the ETR squadron of the Saint-Dizier air base”, in Haute-Marne, the French newspaper reported, citing air force sources.

One of the pilots was ejected before impact. According to the regional newspaper L’Est Républicain, he is “injured” but “conscious.” However, at the beginning of the afternoon, according to a spokesperson, the instructor and the student pilot who were in the second unit were still missing. The information was confirmed on X by the Minister of Defense, Sébastien Lecornu.

The accident occurred while the pilots were “returning from a refueling mission in Germany,” the Air Force reported on X. In a press release, the prefecture of Meurthe-et-Moselle specifies that “the departmental operations center is activated in support of the armed forces to coordinate the search.” It recommends “avoiding the sector” and “respecting the instructions of the authorities.”