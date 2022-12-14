Military fighter jet crashes in Trapani, body of pilot Altruda found

The body of the pilot was recovered during the night Eurofighter fighter of the 37th Wing which crashed yesterday evening, Monday 14 December, during an exercise that started from the base of Trapani Birgi. He was inside the aircraft that ended up in a riverbed.

The pilot who died on impact was called Fabio Antonio Altruda33 years old, originally from Caserta: he was returning to base from one training mission when, for reasons to be ascertained, before starting to land he fell to the ground.

The impact, which did not result in damage to other people or things, took place in an agricultural area about two miles southeast of the Sicilian air base, in the Locogrande area, a few kilometers north of Marsala.

Pilot “combat ready” on Eurofighter aircraftCaptain Altruda he was employed by the 37th Stormo of Trapani since March 2021 and had hundreds of flight hours to his credit also carried out in operations outside the national borders in air policing Born. In the next few hours, a flight safety investigation will be launched by the Air Force.

Minister Crosetto: “Condolences to the captain’s family”

“I wish to express on behalf of the Defense and myself – said the minister Guido Crosetto – the feelings of the deepest condolences to the family members of the pilot captain Fabio Antonio Altruda, who tragically passed away yesterday. With great pain I learned of the fatal news – he says Crosetti in a statement. Today the whole Defense gathers in an ideal embrace to the family and to the dearest affections of the Captain Altruda, with the promise that they will never be left alone. I expressed to the general Luca GorettiChief of Staff of the Air Force, my deepest condolences for the serious loss”, concluded the minister.

Even the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Luca Gorettion behalf of the entire Armed Forces, expressed closeness and condolences.

