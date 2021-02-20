Two people were killed in the crash of a military T-38 in the United States, reports Fox News…

The incident happened near Montgomery Airport in Alabama. Representatives of the Air Force of the National Guard, police and firefighters arrived at the scene of the emergency. The reason for the incident is being established.

It is noted that in the area of ​​the crash there are residential buildings, but the board did not crash into any structures. Other details have not yet been provided.

The T-38 Talon is a two-seater supersonic jet trainer based on which the F-5 light fighter was developed.

