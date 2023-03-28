Military pilot Popov: Ukraine was preparing an environmental disaster with a drone that fell near Tula

Honored Military Pilot of the Russian Federation, retired Major General Vladimir Popov, in an interview with “Moskovsky Komsomolets” (MK) convicted Ukraine of preparing an ecological disaster with the Strizh drone that fell in the Tula region.

According to Popov, large chemical production facilities are located in the direction of the flight of the Ukrainian drone. A detonation on one of them could lead to a large-scale environmental disaster.

In his opinion, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) rely not so much on combat potential as on the psychological effect. “It is important for Kyiv to show how far their strike drone can fly,” the military pilot explained.

On Sunday, March 26, an explosion occurred in the city of Kireevsk, Tula region. According to the Unified Duty Dispatch Service of the district, the explosion sounded at 15:19 on Dorozhnaya Street. Three people were injured, their health is not in danger.

Later, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine attempted an attack with a Tu-141 Swift unmanned aerial vehicle in the Tula region. The agency clarified that the navigation system of the fallen Ukrainian drone was disabled by the Pole-21 electronic warfare system, after which the drone fell.