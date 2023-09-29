The Government of the Russian Federation has approved a resolution on the return of money for foreign tours to mobilized, contract soldiers and volunteers of the Armed Forces of Russia. The document appeared in Izvestia’s possession on September 29.

“Mobilized, contract soldiers and volunteers who joined the Armed Forces from February 24, 2022, as well as members of their families, will be able to return money for canceled tourist trips from the tour operator’s personal liability fund,” the message said.

The decision applies to foreign tours and concerns situations where the tour operator does not have enough of its own funds to provide a refund.

As noted, in order to return the funds, it is necessary to submit an application to the tour operator or travel agent to terminate the contract for the sale of the tourism product. This can be done by the mobilized person or his family members within three years from the date of conclusion of the contract. The return period is 10 days from the date of application.

The resolution was prepared to implement the new norms of the federal law “On the Fundamentals of Tourism Activities in the Russian Federation” dated June 13, 2023.

Earlier, in September 2022, Rostourism sent letters to tour operators and hoteliers asking them to return funds for tours and hotel reservations as a matter of priority.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.