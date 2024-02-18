Students from the school at the US Embassy wrote letters of support to Russian military personnel, which were delivered to dugouts and other artillery positions of the Russian Armed Forces near Priyutny in the southern Donetsk direction. Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov visited the front line and showed the reaction of Russian soldiers, who received kind words from children.

All these children are unlikely to ever meet their heroes in person, but their words of support will definitely be heard and read on the front lines.

“I wished the soldier to return home soon. And the fact that I want to be as brave and brave as him,” Georgiy, a fifth-grade student at a school at the US Embassy, ​​said about his letter.

Touching and so necessary words for the Russian military. Fifth-graders from a school at the Russian Embassy in the United States think just like adults and write letters to Russian soldiers in Russian language class.

“I would like to wish the soldier that he definitely comes home healthy and that he comes with victory,” said Diana, a student in the same class.

In the hands of tank crews, these letters, written in children's handwriting, look touching and a little unusual. At the front lines near Priyutny, such news from afar is treated with the utmost care.

“Many thanks to their parents, because patriotic education is correct. My heart rejoices,” shared the tank gunner-operator with the call sign Aladdin.

As the correspondent noted, there was a rare calm for these places at the artillery positions. In order to get to one of the front lines of the South Donetsk front, children's letters traveled a long way – half the globe. Here are simple, but such important words of support for Russian soldiers who are now participating in battles in the special military operation (SVO) zone.

The letters are distributed by the commander of the artillery battery. The fighters say such kind words literally bring tears to your eyes. It’s as if these lines are written by their own children.

“The only good thing is that our children do not forget us. It immediately brings tears to my eyes, of course, but somehow I have to gather the courage and endure it all,” said a serviceman with the call sign Battery.

There is a special attitude towards children's messages right here, on the front line, among those who see the enemy every day, who fight with him face to face. Here, in the dugouts and trenches, such letters rarely reach. Therefore, here they are like a breath of fresh air, dear and warm. It is important for fighters to know that they are remembered even outside their homeland.

“So that ours win, so that he [солдат. — Ред.] quickly returned home. I wished him strength, courage, courage, and that everything would be fine with him, that he would return home as soon as possible,” said Varvara, a third-grade student at the school at the embassy in the United States.

The Russian serviceman responded to the girl’s letter.

“Varvara, thank you very much for your letter. Dear children, it is very nice to hear words of support. Our grandfathers protected us, and we will protect you,” he said.

Earlier, on October 22, war correspondent Dmitry Zimenkin said that the soldiers who are near Kleshcheevka relax between battles, reading letters from children and listening to music. The signalman with the call sign Popovich noted that such letters restore strength and raise the morale of his comrades.

On March 31, Izvestia correspondent Mary Badunts said that Russian military personnel in the special military operation zone received parcels from their hometowns. Children sent letters and drawings to boost their morale. Food, uniforms and personal belongings were also delivered to the front.

Earlier, on March 27, First Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Sergei Kiriyenko said that as part of the “We are together. Children” guys sent about 1,120,000 “good letters” to military personnel in the special operation zone, wrote 1,075 songs and poems about the heroic deeds of Russian soldiers.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.