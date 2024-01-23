The newest reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles “Supercam” of the “Vostok” group of troops carry out round-the-clock duty over the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). On January 24, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed the combat work of drone crews.

“We’ve been working with him for about three months. No complaints at all. This thing will always come home, even if electronic warfare jams it. The Orlan is also a good thing, but the Supercam is much easier to launch and simple to operate. It allows you to keep the height low, which means you can see everything better through the camera – dugouts, enemy soldiers and what they are doing can sometimes be seen. And he is also inaudible, and he himself is so invisible. Its optical equipment is one of the best, I think, in this line,” said a UAV company operator with the call sign Arab about the Supercam drone.

The combat crew consists of two people. They can go anywhere undetected and work from almost any position. It takes no more than 15 minutes to fully deploy the equipment and launch the unmanned aerial vehicle into the sky. To give the aircraft an initial impulse, a special device is used – the so-called elastic catapult.

The Supercam UAV can operate in conditions of electronic suppression of the enemy, as it has a high degree of protection against electronic warfare (EW). The drone is electric and almost silent, flies at an altitude of about two km, so it is difficult to detect.

The collected data is transmitted in real time to the control center. One of the tasks of UAV crews is to check the movements of enemy units over the past 24 hours.

“The work of the board is carried out mainly by avionics. On the monitor screen we see the values ​​of the set speed, altitude and signal level,” explained the senior UAV operator with the call sign Kok.

Combat duty usually lasts about six hours. The SuperCam returns to the operators, landing with the help of a parachute. Instead, another device is sent into the sky. Observation of the enemy does not stop for a minute.

UAV crews also adjust the strikes of artillery, tanks and other combat vehicles against the enemy. Several minutes pass from the moment the target is detected until the strike is struck.

On January 18, military expert, captain of the first rank of the reserve Vasily Dandykin said: if you compare Western and Russian drones, you will notice that they are similar in many ways. However, Russia managed to overtake its competitors in some areas. He noted that attack drones such as the Lancet are extremely difficult to intercept.

On January 10, military political scientist, associate professor of the department of political analysis and socio-psychological processes of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, Colonel Alexander Perendzhiev commented on the data of the American edition of Newsweek about the advantages of the Russian “Cube” drone. He noted that they are almost impossible to detect, their speed of movement is very high and they can destroy objects with great efficiency, and also carry different types of projectiles.

On November 21, 2023, at a meeting of the board of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the head of the department, Sergei Shoigu, said that the volume of supplies of drones to the Russian army had increased 16 times compared to the beginning of 2022. He clarified that in the interests of the special operation, the tasks of the state defense order are constantly being clarified, two or three times a month.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

