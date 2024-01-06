Military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces and civilians, together with ordinary parishioners, celebrated the Nativity of Christ on January 7 in the main temple of the Russian Armed Forces. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this to journalists.

The festive service was led by Metropolitan Kashira, vicar of His Holiness the Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus' Theognost, and he was concelebrated by the sacristan of the cathedral, Archpriest Alexander Soldatenkov.

“On Christmas days, the winter festival “Our Winter” continues on the Cathedral Square of the temple, which has already been visited by more than 80 thousand people. An ice skating rink with an area of ​​5.5 thousand square meters is open in front of the temple. m and the longest tubing descent is about 60 m long,” the Ministry of Defense added.

Earlier on the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Orthodox Russians on Christmas. He called this holiday a vivid expression of the fraternal unity of the peoples of Russia.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus' also congratulated Christians. He noted that every Christian is called to bear within himself the reflection, the sun of the truth of Christ. According to him, this light illuminates life so much that it allows you to see the path leading to salvation. However, he urged not to forget that, being immersed in his worries, a person can pass by this divine light and not notice it.

Patriarch Kirill wished that every home, every family, every heart would be illuminated by the “enlightening, renewing, warming and transforming light of Christ’s Nativity,” so that people would share with each other this “unfading warm light of true faith, unshakable hope and true love.”