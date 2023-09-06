UNIAN illustrated the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a photo with paintball pistols

The Ukrainian news agency UNIAN illustrated an article about the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with a photograph of people with paintball guns. With the help of such “weapons”, according to a post in TelegramAccording to the agency’s channel, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are allegedly widening the gap in the defense of the RF Armed Forces.

At the same time, a group of people attacking with paintball pistols is depicted against the background of quite real-looking heavy equipment.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal wrote that the supply of US military assistance to Ukraine in 2023 was sufficient for a counteroffensive, in 2024 they will already decrease. The newspaper calculated that in previous years, Ukraine was promised $43 billion worth of weapons, and it is unlikely that the same volumes can be expected in 2024.