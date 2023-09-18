The investigation against the military for the alleged murder of civilians during an operation in Putumayo in 2022 must be carried out before ordinary justice and not military justicethe American organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) requested this Monday in an official document, or “amicus”filed before the Constitutional Court.

(Also: Attention: The United States certified Colombia’s performance in the fight against drugs)

That, HRW maintains, so that the independence and impartiality of the process against the soldiers involved is guaranteed.

(You can read: ‘Changing the situation in Darien will not happen overnight’: United States)

The case refers to the military operation carried out in March 2022 in the Alto Remanso village, in the department of Putumayo, which left 11 dead.

The Constitutional Court analyzes whether military criminal justice or ordinary criminal justice should advance the investigation. At the time, the government of then-president Iván Duque said that the operation complied with International Humanitarian Law, that it was directed against an illegal armed group known as Border Commandos and that the dead were “criminals.”

(Also read: Ambassador Murillo: Colombia, the US and Panama work to address the migrant crisis)

Sit-in by victims and organizations at the Prosecutor’s Office for the operation in Alto Remanso. Photo: Press office of Andrés Cancimance

However, later, HRW and other human rights organizations determined that the victims were civilians.

“The Colombian authorities should transfer the case to the ordinary criminal justice system and guarantee justice for the inhabitants of Alto Remanso. Prosecutors should also investigate apparent attempts to cover up these deaths, and the government should implement promised security sector reform to prevent similar abuses in the future,” said Juanita Goebertus, director of the Americas Division at Human Rights Watch.

(Keep reading: The United States announces a record number of visa issuance for Colombians)

Prosecutors should investigate apparent attempts to cover up these deaths.

In May, the Attorney General’s Office announced that it would charge 25 members of the Army in connection with the deaths. But before prosecutors filed the indictment, The defense lawyers asked to transfer the file to the military criminal justice system, which gave rise to the conflict of jurisdiction before the Constitutional Court..

HRW, in a press release issued this Monday, says that a few days after the events, members of the organization visited Putumayo and interviewed victims, their families and witnesses, as well as local prosecutors and other authorities.

(Also read: Migration agenda between the US and Colombia will be discussed this Thursday in Washington)

Likewise, he requested information from the Army, reviewed journalists’ notes and met with the then head of the Army’s Comprehensive Legal Department, Brigadier General Óscar Alexander Tobar.

The bridge that was the scene of barbarism in the Guamuez Valley is today the Bridge of Memory. There, together with the women of Putumayo, we paid tribute to the victims. Photo: Courtesy European Peace Fund

“The Ministry of Defense said that the operation was aimed at detaining or killing “Bruno.”, one of the commanders of Border Commandos. However, “Bruno” was not at the community party that the Army attacked, according to prosecutors investigating the case and witnesses. The Army intentionally used lethal force, including snipers, causing the death of 11 people, including at least four who were not members of Border Commandos and were unarmed,” HRW maintains.

(You can read: Why does Washington, despite its distance from Gustavo Petro, still need Colombia?)

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68