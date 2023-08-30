Just over a month after what happened in Niger, Africa was the scene of a new coup d’état this Wednesday (30). Military personnel from Gabon, a country located on the west coast of Africa, overthrew President Ali Bongo Ondimba.

In a message broadcast on television, the military announced that the president, whose family had governed the country for over 55 years (his father, Omar Bongo, governed the country from December 1967 until his death in 2009, and shortly after Ali arrived in presidency), is under house arrest.

The spokesman for the military junta said that the president’s son, Nourredin Bongo Valentin, was also arrested, along with six other people, for “high treason”.

Hours earlier, Gabon’s electoral authority had announced that Ali Bongo had been re-elected for a third term with 64.27% of the votes, an election that the opposition denounced as fraudulent.

After the coup d’état, Ali Bongo asked the international community for help in a message sent from his residence, where he is being held.

“I must send a message to all the friends we have around the world to ask them to make noise, because these people have arrested me and my family,” said the Gabonese president in a video posted on the social network X (formerly Twitter) .

“Right now, I’m in my house and they haven’t done anything to me. I do not know what is happening. So I call on you to make noise, to make noise, to make real noise,” added Bongo.

The president of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, “strongly” condemned the coup d’état in Gabon.

In a statement issued from AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, the chairman of the commission (secretariat) stated that he follows “with great concern the situation” in Gabon and that he firmly condemns the seizure of power by the military as a form of resolve the post-election crisis.

Mahamat highlighted that the action “constitutes a flagrant violation of the legal and political instruments of the African Union, including the African Charter on Elections, Democracy and Governance”.

The Chadian diplomat asked the “National Army and security forces to strictly adhere to their republican vocation, to guarantee the physical integrity of the President of the Republic, the members of his family, as well as the members of his government”.

On the other hand, human rights activist and former Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani celebrated the coup d’état in the X.

“The father-to-son dictatorship in Gabon was overthrown by military coup plotters. Five decades of rule by one family is not a democracy. This is what happens when democracy is stifled. It’s sad,” she wrote. (With EFE Agency)