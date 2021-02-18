Fears of terrorism are being stoked to justify military operations in the Sahel. That fails to understand the actual problems on site.

At least two insights were gained during the G5 Sahel summit in N’Djamena – Europe took part via video conferences. French President Emmanuel Macron has emphasized that state structures must return to the regions in the Sahel that are particularly affected by violence. In addition to security, services for the population and perspectives are needed. The German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the key to success lies with the governments of the five Sahel states, which must continue their fight against corruption and impunity.

This is anything but new, but at least it indirectly recognizes that the previous military strategy without involving the population has failed. Thousands of international soldiers are stationed on various missions in Mali alone. But non-governmental organizations are right to complain that 2020 was one of the deadliest years for civilians. Why is the fight against terrorism not working? The terrorists are less of a problem in the Sahel. Instead, they are barely functioning states. Those responsible looked the other way too long when there was violence at the state borders far away from the capital cities, they have given up state monopolies and let their security apparatus operate brutally. Most of all, they are alienated from the population.

In Mali, this became particularly clear during the tenure of ex-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, who was ousted in August 2020. Even before his re-election in 2018, it was clear how disaffected the population was with the political elite. Only one alternative was missing. After initial hope, many things had deteriorated again under Keïta. Above all, the violence had spread from the north to the center. Then there were the luxury escapades of the elite. Last year, the headlines were made by President’s son Karim, who, according to a video, had partied wildly on a luxury yacht.

In Burkina Faso, the dysfunctional state can be seen in the numerous self-defense militias such as the Koglweogo. They were founded years ago to protect villages in rural areas from cattle thieves. Meanwhile, the deputies have a state blessing and take over police duties, although they have no training and are not so strict about human rights.

In the south of the Niger and in the north of Nigeria, however, a corridor has emerged through which members of terrorist groups can be exchanged. According to observers, people and drugs can also be smuggled across the region through this route. The border to Mali in the Tillabéri region, where more than 100 people were murdered at the beginning of the year, has also become no man’s land. Nobody has been taking care of security there for a long time.

In many places it is not even clear whether the attacks were caused by jihadists or gangs that smuggle drugs, for example

There are also other challenges, such as human rights violations by the military and the police. The human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) has documented more than 600 murders by security forces in the Central Sahel since the end of 2019, which are almost never dealt with. Riots between different ethnic groups in Mali and Burkina Faso, which have their own fighters, have increased. Climate change is also causing problems in the region. A lack of rain, such as floods, means that livelihoods collapse. With population growth of up to 3.6 percent (Niger), these are more important than ever. This gives an idea of ​​how complex the situation in the Sahel is and that there are no simple – military – solutions.

Still, it is easier to blame everything on terrorism than to grapple with state failure. In many places it is not at all clear whether jihadists are behind the attacks, whether it is local bandits or organized criminal gangs who want to bring entire regions under their control, for example in order to smuggle drugs.

In order to justify military operations in the Sahel, fears are being stoked. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) said in an interview last year: “The Sahel zone is a key region for Europe’s security.” It was probably more about the concern that West Africans would continue to come to Europe via the Mediterranean. Migration takes place primarily in the region and, in terms of absolute numbers, only rarely to Europe. It sounds unlikely that West African terrorists will carry out attacks there in the future.

In any case, these are more regionally networked in West Africa than internationally. Sure, there are exceptions like Mokhtar Belmokhtar from Algeria. He was the leader of the Al-Mourabitoun movement and is considered to be the mastermind behind the attack on the Radisson Blu Hotel in Bamako in 2015. But terrorist networks such as al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS) see movements from West Africa as “little brothers” who have to prove themselves in the fight against terror and have to bring money and weapons.

The region is also less about staunch jihadists and more about mercenaries, who often join the groups as a result of psychological pressure and intimidation or with the hope of gaining money and reputation. In countries where there is hardly any social permeability, this is hardly possible in any other way and has become even more difficult in recent years.

That is why there is an urgent need to solve structural problems instead of constantly using anti-terrorist rhetoric. But that requires domestic political will and comprehensive reforms. So far nothing has been felt.