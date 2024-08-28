Home policy

Press Split

Israel’s army has several checkpoints in the West Bank. (Archive photo) © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

The Israeli military is once again taking action against militant Palestinians in the West Bank. According to Foreign Minister Katz, the operation is aimed at a terrorist network supported by Iran.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – Israel’s large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank could last even longer, according to information from the “Times of Israel”. According to sources in the army, the anti-terror operation that began overnight is planned to last several days, the Israeli newspaper reported in the morning. The focus of the operation is primarily the Tulkarem region, but the armed forces are also active in the city of Jenin and a refugee camp near Tubas. Several wanted Palestinians were arrested as part of the operation, it was said, citing the military.

According to the West Bank Health Ministry, five people were killed in the refugee camp and two in Jenin during the operation. Three others were killed in a drone attack on their vehicle south of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service.

“Since last night, the Israeli army has been using all its might to combat an Islamic Iranian terror network in the refugee camps of Jenin and Tulkarem,” wrote Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on X. Iran is working to build an eastern terror front against Israel in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) similar to what it did in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon “by financing and arming terrorists and smuggling advanced weapons via Jordan.” dpa