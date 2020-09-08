A particular unit of the Paraguayan military kills two women whereas working in opposition to the EPP guerrillas. The UN Human Rights Council requires clarification.

BUENOS AIRES taz | A particular unit of the Paraguayan military attacked a camp of the small guerrilla group Paraguayan Individuals’s Military (EPP) on September 2. Two kids had been useless after the navy motion at Yby Yaú within the province of Concepción.

Paraguay’s President Mario Abdo had himself photographed in victory pose with the navy on the scene. “We carried out a profitable operation in opposition to the EPP. Two members of this armed group had been killed after a confrontation. An officer is wounded, ”Abdo tweeted the identical day.

Maybe the President didn’t but know what his particular unit had truly performed. However a short while later it turned recognized that the eleven-year-old María Villalba and the twelve-year-old Lilian Villalba had been killed by quite a few pictures.

For the reason that women had been Argentine residents, the Argentine Ministry of International Affairs intervened instantly, raised the general public eye and demanded clarification.

Mom speaks of torture and execution

On Wednesday, September eighth, Abdo needs to declare himself at an, albeit closed, session of the parliament in Asunción. “They captured, tortured and executed them,” accused Miriam Villalba, the mom of Lilian, of the Paraguayan authorities and armed forces.

“They burned their garments and put them in camouflage uniforms. Then they buried them collectively in a field, “stated the mom on Monday throughout an indication in Posadas, the Argentine provincial capital of Misiones, the house of the 2 women.

Along with a number of hundred individuals, she known as for clarification and justice. Paraguay’s authorities initially acknowledged that the 2 feminine victims had been of authorized age and had been members of the guerrillas.

On the day of their dying, the women’ our bodies had been buried within the Yby Yaú cemetery by order of the choose. The corona pandemic served as the rationale for the speedy burial.

Corpses had been shortly bered, however now exhumed

However when the women’ identification was revealed three days later, one other choose ordered the our bodies to be exhumed and brought to forensic drugs within the capital, Asunción.

“I used to be not shocked by the president’s response,” stated Miriam Villalba. “He follows the identical line as [der ehemalige Diktator] Alfredo Stroessner, who did a lot injury to the Paraguayan inhabitants. “

In keeping with her descriptions, her daughter and niece had been born in Argentina. Each lived with their grandmother within the province of Misiones. She and her household are from Paraguay. The fathers of the 2 are members of the guerrilla. You your self don’t have any contact with the daddy.

Nevertheless, her household has been persecuted by the Paraguayan safety equipment for years. “Her largest dream was to satisfy her fathers,” stated Villalba. So the 2 of them traveled to Paraguay final November.

However the return of the women was not doable as a result of border closure as a result of corona pandemic. Now their our bodies are to be transferred to Misiones in the midst of the week.

Guerrilla combat with kidnappings and assaults

The guerrilla group of the Paraguayan Individuals’s Military has been energetic because the mid-Nineties. The left group operates in northeast Paraguay and has to this point made a reputation for itself with kidnappings and assaults. She turns in opposition to massive landowners and their violence in opposition to small farmers. Its membership is estimated at 50 to 100 individuals.

There aren’t any official statements from the group to this point, not even on the present incident. The EPP first attracted worldwide consideration in 2004 with the kidnapping of Cecilia Cubas, the daughter of former President Raúl Cubas. 5 months after her abduction, Cecilia Cubas was discovered useless.

The final main EPP motion was in 2016, when eight troopers had been killed in a bomb assault on a navy automobile. In response, the federal government arrange a particular unit that now additionally carried out the assault on the camp.

The Human Rights Council of the United Nations is now additionally demanding clarification about this assault. “It is a very serious incident,” said Jan Jařab, South America consultant of the UN Commissioner for Human Rights. The state is obliged to guard the human rights of all women, boys and younger individuals in its nation.