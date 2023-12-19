At least one police officer and nine prisoners lost their lives and some 38 uniformed officers were injured this Monday in a gigantic military and police operation deployed in the Tacumbú prison, the main prison in Paraguay, reported the commander of the National Police, Carlos Benítez.

“Unfortunately, we have to report that we have a casualty within the police ranks,” Benítez said at a press conference.

In addition, he confirmed that in the so-called 'Veneratio' operation there were also “casualties on the other side.” “Up to this moment we have recorded nine casualties among people deprived of liberty,” he added.

Benítez pointed out that this is a “partial balance,” since police personnel “continue to raid” some prison areas, located in a popular neighborhood of Asunción, the country's capital.

In this context, he stated that They have counted 36 injuries within the police forces, of which “a dozen” had injuries caused “with firearms.” Two wounded soldiers had previously been reported.

In this regard, the commander of the National Police indicated that there are “two elements in the Military Forces who have received superficial wounds in their lower limbs,” who are “out of danger.”

Regarding the operation, Benítez, who spoke flanked by members of the Police leadership, assured that the State “has taken absolute control from the point of view of institutional security and the administrative part of the Tacumbú prison.”

Read also: Chilean government asks to 'move forward' in fiscal pact and pension reform after plebiscite

Among others, he explained that firearms, explosives, blunt weapons, sharp weapons, and even pit bull dogs have been found inside that detention center.



Likewise, he highlighted that some 700 inmates have been transferred to other detention centers.

A statement released by the Presidency of Paraguay mentioned among the objectives of the “joint task” in Tacumbú the “total recovery of the State's presence” in that penitentiary.

As of last Friday, 2,842 inmates remained in that center, including 1,692 prosecuted and 1,150 convicted, according to the Ministry of Justice.



Operation “Veneratio” began minutes before 05:00 a.m. (08:00 GMT) with the deployment of 1,100 military personnel and 1,218 police officers, supported by volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel, according to authorities.

You can also read: