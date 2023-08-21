Home page politics

From: Patrick Peltz

Split

After a meeting with an ECOWAS delegation, tensions in the western-backed community of states persist. The Nigerien junta warns against military intervention.

NIAMEY – Several thousand people demonstrated in the Nigerien capital Niamey on Sunday (August 20) in support of last month’s military coup. The demonstrators chanted slogans against former colonial power France and the West African regional bloc ECOWAS, which is considering a possible military operation to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum if negotiations with the putschists fail. Although the Sahel state’s new military leadership has officially banned demonstrations, in practice rallies in support of the coup are permitted.

Junta chief explains in a television speech: Military action in Niger is no easy task

While the ECOWAS Chiefs of Staff were declaring their readiness for military intervention in Niger, the new ruler, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, spoke on Nigerien television on Saturday (19 August). ECOWAS is preparing to attack Niger by setting up an occupying army in cooperation with a foreign army, the junta chief said. He did not say which foreign army it was.

“Neither the National Council for Salvation of the Fatherland nor the Nigerien people want a war,” but if aggression should ensue, “it will not be the walk that some believe it will be,” he warned, adding that the transition civil government should not last longer than three years. He also announced a 30-day “national dialogue” to develop “concrete proposals” that would lay the foundations for “a new constitutional life”. He didn’t mention the deposed head of state Bazoum at all in his television speech.

Meeting with ECOWAS delegation without significant success

The speech was preceded by a meeting between Tchiani and a delegation from the ECOWAS group of states. The delegation, led by the former President of neighboring Nigeria, Abdulsalami Abubakar, met both Tchiani and the military-ousted Nigerian President Mohammed Bazoum. Nigerien TV showed Bazoum smiling and shaking hands with members of the ECOWAS delegation.

The junta has held Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum in his home since July 26, denying him water and electricity and threatening to kill him if a group of West African states follow a proposal to end the coup militarily. In an interview with the New York Times Ali Lamine Zeine, who was appointed prime minister by the junta earlier this month, said of Bazoum: “He will not be harmed because we have no tradition of violence in Niger. After the meeting, head of delegation Abubakar said there was “hope”. The visit made it possible to find a “key to continue the talks until this difficult matter is resolved”.

A supporter of the National Council for the Protection of the Fatherland (CNSP) holds a poster of Niger’s new military ruler, General Abdourahamane Tiani, as they gather at Place de la Concertation in Niamey August 20, 2023. © Photo by AFP

Power struggle between former President Bazoum and military junta

Two factions are now fighting for power in Niger: First, the Bazoum government, which is still supported by Niger’s most important international partners, while its cabinet members have either been imprisoned or fled abroad. Second, the new Zeine government, installed by Tchiani’s military junta, effectively rules Niger but is shunned by most countries. It is unclear how much influence Zeine has in the now general-led regime. The two most senior members of his cabinet, the defense minister and the interior minister, are both putschists. Ibrahim Yahaya Ibrahim of the International Crisis Group said the New York Times: “Among the generals who appear as the tough guys, Zeine is the softer type who can talk to the international community”. Ultimately, however, power rests with the military.

Before the delegation left to meet the military junta, the West African community of states increased the pressure again. The ECOWAS task force is ready for military intervention “as soon as the order is given,” said Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah in the Ghanaian capital Accra. A date for a possible military action has already been set, but cannot be publicly announced.

A military intervention by ECOWAS harbors great risks. The United States, Canada, Italy, Belgium, Germany and, to some extent, also have the West as partners France Thousands of Nigerien soldiers trained and equipped. In addition, the neighboring countries of Mali and Burkina Faso, which are also governed by military juntas, have pledged their support to Niger in the event of a conflict.

Russia is uninvolved – but has been increasing its activities in the region with Wagner mercenaries for years

ECOWAS and the West, above all France, also fear that the junta could try to Russia and the Wagner paramilitary group, as has already happened in neighboring Mali. The military leadership took on 1,500 Wagner mercenaries there, officially to ward off an Islamist uprising. Prime Minister Zeine said he saw no intention on the part of the Nigerien military government with Russia or the Wagner group to work together. But he added: “Don’t push Nigerians towards partners you don’t want to see here.

For years, the Kremlin has been trying to expand its influence on the African continent. However, the regular Russian army is not used here, but the mercenary group Wagner. Russia has not only strategic but also economic interests in the region. The former colonial power France also has this. About 1500 – 2000 soldiers of the former colonial power France are stationed in Niger. 20 percent of French uranium imports come from the Sahel state – the central raw material for the operation of French nuclear power plants. Russia does not officially support the coup. Kremlin chief Vladimir However, Putin warned against itthat military intervention in Niger would lead to a “protracted confrontation”. (PaPel/afp/dpa)