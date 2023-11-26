Home page politics

Russia’s war efforts are increasingly faltering. Two military officers report on the current bleak outlook for the Kremlin army.

Moscow – In February 2024, the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine will last exactly two years. There is no end in sight. The Russians’ original goal of a rapid invasion of the entire country was clearly missed. Ukraine, on the other hand, has recently celebrated notable successes, for example through drone attacks. On the Russian side, assessments by military officers also suggest that Moscow’s prospects appear rather bleak. They also complained about a lack of strategy on the part of the Russian leadership.

Ukraine War: “No prerequisites for the collapse of the Ukrainian front”

Military officer Roman Saponkov told the Russian media outlet RTVI in an interview that he did not believe that Moscow would be able to overcome Ukraine’s defenses in the foreseeable future. He also pushed back against claims that Kiev was running out of resources. Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Russian special forces, had explained this.

“In the summer they usually had a completely unlimited supply of grenades. And now, in principle, I have not heard of any shortages on any sector of the front,” Saponkov said about Ukraine’s artillery stocks. He added that Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks had left Russia struggling to replenish its own weapons and equipment. Moscow’s army is particularly lacking in missiles, which are increasingly being replaced by drones due to their cheaper production. Russian state media had also reported on a drone instructor program as a compulsory subject at Russian military academies.

According to Saponkov’s assessment, there are still no “prerequisites for a major offensive or a collapse of the [ukrainischen] Front”. According to Saponkov, Ukraine has so far successfully repelled Russia’s offensive on the Donetsk city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine. “They are completely holding back our offensive on Avdiivka,” said Saponkov. There have been increasingly violent clashes in the region since October.

Russian officer criticizes lack of strategy in Ukraine invasion

Russian military officer Alexei Zhivov also commented on the war. He criticized a lack of strategy from the top leadership, saying commanders did not share basic information, such as where in Ukraine troops are expected to concentrate war in the near future. “We don’t even have medium-term ones yet [Kriegs-]Goals formulated,” Zhivov denounced. “Due to the fact that we do not understand what plans our military command has, we cannot say where we will break through in the spring.”

Zhivov added that Russia has not been able to make as much headway in Ukraine as it did in the early stages of the war. “Have you noticed that it has been a long time since we carried out such large-scale offensive movements as in the first weeks of the war?” Schwiow asked. “[Damals] we worked according to a specific scenario that was created by [russischen] “It was drawn up and approved by the General Staff, with everyone, more or less, knowing their place and time, where and when to go,” said the military officer. (cgsc)