The entirety of other investigations against military personnel were sent to the MPF and Moraes; military body will judge only 2 processes

The PGJM (Attorney General of Military Justice) forwarded to the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) on March 1st preliminary information for the investigation of the actions of generals during the extremist acts of January 8th.

As found out by Power360complete with other inquiries against military personnel who processed in the Military MP they were sent to the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) and had complete copies forwarded to the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Alexandre de Moraes.

One of those investigated by the Military MP is the head of the Planalto Military Command, General Dutra de Menezes. He was responsible for the troops that took care of the security of the Plateau.

The sending of investigations by members of the Armed Forces complies with Moraes’ decision, which determined that the STF is the one who should judge the military who committed alleged crimes during the 8th of January. He also authorized the initiation of an investigation by the PF (Federal Police).

The action of the Military Justice will be restricted only to crimes considered military infractions that, perhaps, are identified by the investigations of the PF.

The IPM (Military Police Inquiry) on the conduct of military personnel from the Presidential Guard Battalion, extended by 20 days on February 24, it was forwarded to Moraes by the judgment of the 1st audit of the Military Justice, according to the Power360.

Only 2 processes are still being analyzed by the Military MP. These are the investigations against Colonels Adriano Testoni and José Placídio. According to anticipated O Power360two prosecutors of the agency in Brasilia analyze the processes.