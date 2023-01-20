The Military Public Ministry of Amazonas (MPM-AM) opened an internal procedure to investigate possible crime of the Military Command of the Amazon (CMA), in Manaus. The investigation is based on two official letters from the Government of Amazonas that report the Army’s actions on January 9, when a coup camp was dismantled in front of the barracks. According to the documents, on the day of the operation, the CMA kept the campers’ belongings and negotiated individually, inside the barracks, with leaders of the local movement.

According to the Military Prosecutor of Amazonas, José Luiz Pereira Gomes, the MPM-AM was informed of the episode by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) last Monday (16), which prompted the beginning of the investigation.

“The open procedure is a preliminary investigation, called Notícia de Fato, in which all the facts listed in the documentation sent by the Attorney General’s Office in Amazonas, regarding military crimes, will be rigorously investigated,” said Gomes. The MPM may later decide to file charges against officers with the Military Justice.

The operation to dismantle the coup camp, in Manaus, was commanded by the Secretariat of Public Security of Amazonas. The state government followed the order of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, but also complied with a decision of the same content by the Federal Court of Amazonas.

It was in this second lawsuit that the State Attorney General’s Office (PGE-AM) presented two official letters that report the performance of the CMA on the day of the operation. The documents were made public after a report by the newspaper A Crítica, from Manaus. In the first letter, the head of the SSP-AM, General Carlos Alberto Mansur, states that the Army “made available, for those who requested, space for the temporary storage of material used in the manifest” and “carried out negotiations individually and, inside the barracks, different from the treaty in a meeting, when it would be jointly with the Military Police”.

In the second letter, the general commander of the PM of Amazonas, Marcus Vinícius Oliveira, says that the CMA did not make soldiers available to carry out the operation, although it was part of the crisis cabinet created by the Government of Amazonas after the coup attacks in Brasília (DF ).

In a note released to the press, the Military Command of the Amazon (CMA) confirmed that it kept materials from Bolsonarists for two days. “(The storage of belongings) took place as part of the negotiations, so that the demonstrators would no longer return to the camp, a measure taken in aid of the SSP-AM for the effective fulfillment of the judicial measure”.

The negotiation inside the barracks took place after a request from the camped coup leaders to speak with the commander of the CMA, General Achilles Furlan Neto. “In order for the negotiations to reach the desired result (eviction of the site without the use of force and with a minimum of collateral damage), the CMA negotiating officer led members of the demonstration to the Public Relations room to deal with the matter,” he said. the army.

The order to dismantle Bolsonarist camps across the country was given by Alexandre de Moraes after the attacks by extremists on the headquarters of powers in Brasília on January 8. The day after the invasion, the magistrate ordered the “eviction and total dissolution” of the camps within 24 hours. In Manaus, the dissolution was also ordered by the Federal Court of the State.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with commanders of the Armed Forces this Friday morning, 20, at the Planalto Palace. According to Defense Minister José Mucio, who participated in the meeting alongside Rui Costa, from the Civil House, and businessman Josué Gomes, president of Fiesp, the heads of the Navy, Army and Air Force agreed to punish the soldiers involved in the attacks.

As shown the Estadão, officers came to charge the coup and challenge commanders. This was the case of Colonel José Placídio, a former GSI who threatened the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, and tried to incite a revolt articulated by colonels, trampling democracy and the military hierarchy itself.