Tanks retreated after President Luis Arce accused a coup d’état and changed army command

Bolivian Army soldiers began to leave Murillo Square, in La Paz, at around 7 pm (Brasília time) this Wednesday (June 26, 2024).

The place, where the Presidential Palace, headquarters of the government, is located, was taken over by hooded soldiers who tried to break down the building’s gate.

Bolivian President Luis Arce stated that the country suffered an attempted coup d’état this Wednesday (June 26). He changed the command of the Army because of the episode.

Watch the moment soldiers leave the Presidential Palace:

A group of military personnel have already left the presidential palace. The Bolivian Chief of Staff can be seen locking the doors. Apparently the supposed coup didn't work.

