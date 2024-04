José Gregorio Montiel García in the video that was released by Venezuelan authorities | Photo: Reproduction/EFE

A report from the Argentine portal Infobaereleased this Tuesday (2), revealed that former Venezuelan military officer José Gregorio Montiel García had been forced to record a video in which he spoke about the alleged support of María Corina Machado, an opponent of the Chavista regime, in planning an attack against the dictator Nicolás Maduro.

García was arrested last year on charges of having planned and participated in a “conspiracy” to assassinate Maduro, which was allegedly coordinated by the United States. The former soldier was the head of security at the Chavista dictator's official residence, which is located inside a fort in Caracas.

According to the report, García was missing for more than four months after his arrest. He had his family threatened, including his wife and son – who is still a baby, so that he would “cooperate” with the Venezuelan regime's demands.

It was under such threats that García recorded a video where he “assumed” that he planned the alleged “conspiracy” to kill Maduro at the official residence. Also in this video, he would have been forced to mention the name of Machado and other opponents as individuals who would be “supporting” the act.

The Maduro regime intensified its persecution against opponents this election year, including arresting several of them on charges of having directly participated in a “conspiracy” against the Caracas dictatorship.